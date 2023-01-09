Drone video shows extensive flooding in Santa Cruz, CA from atmospheric river
Drone video shows extensive flooding in Santa Cruz, California from the San Lorenzo River due to an atmospheric river slamming the state.
Santa Cruz County hard hit by storm
Areas such as Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Barbara are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.
A bridge was damaged in Santa Cruz County, California, as an atmospheric river continued to impact parts of California on Monday, January 9.Authorities issued evacuation orders as the San Lorenzo River reached “flood stage” in parts of Santa Cruz County.President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for California on January 8 and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts.Footage posted to the Cal Fire CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit Facebook page shows water flowing over the damaged bridge. The unit said it had contacted locals to inform them to take an alternate route. Credit: CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit via Storyful
Santa Cruz County authorities warned of impassable roads as the San Lorenzo river water levels continued to rise on Monday, January 9.This footage, released by Santa Cruz County, shows flooding from the San Lorenzo River in downtown Santa Cruz.Authorities issued evacuation orders for parts of Santa Cruz County as heavy rain caused flooding. President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for California on Sunday and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts. Credit: Santa Cruz County via Storyful
Rain was expected to continue Tuesday afternoon.
MONTECITO, Calif. (Reuters) -The latest in a string of Pacific storms blamed for at least 12 deaths soaked California on Monday, prompting evacuations of some 25,000 people, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast, due to heightened flood and mudslide risks. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry a series of torrential downpours since late December could unleash lethal cascades of mud, boulders and other debris in hillsides stripped bare of vegetation by past wildfires.
Just south of San Francisco, the San Lorenzo River continued to rise on Monday, as excessive rainfall poured in northern and central California. (Courtesy: @CHPscrz / Twitter)
Storm impacts in Santa Cruz county
(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is under a flash-flood warning as the Bay Area — already saturated with water — gets pummeled by a downpour and even hail.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets WrapThe flood
Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via Getty ImagesRivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023. The evacuations at one point included all of Montecito, home to around 8,000 people – and the site of the s
President Biden has approved California's emergency declaration as the state prepares for another round of brutal storms. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom said at least a dozen Californians have died over the last 10 days because of the severe weather. KCAL News reporter Rick Montanez joins CBS News to discuss.
As atmospheric rivers continue to drench California, officials worry about the impact the rain will have on the state's burn scars.
