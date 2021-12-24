Drone views of a deserted Bethlehem on Christmas Eve

Bethlehem was hoping to turn it into a Christmas shopping attraction with a wave of foreign tourists, but the Omicron variant dashed those hopes in November by closing down international travel.

Nevertheless, town leaders say the traditional birthplace of Jesus will go ahead with its celebrations, aware that the world's eyes are upon it at this time of year.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, will lead this year's smaller celebrations, but 86-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be absent from the annual Midnight Mass at the Nativity Church, a Palestinian official said.