Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
The European Union's rebooted e-commerce rules start to apply in full from tomorrow -- setting new legal obligations on the likely thousands of platforms and digital businesses that fall in scope. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a massive endeavour by the EU to set an online governance framework for platforms and use transparency obligations as a tool to squeeze illegal content and products off the regional internet. If something is illegal to say or sell in a particular Member State it should not be possible to workaround the law by taking to the Internet is the basic idea.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Clubhouse, the once-popular live audio app, today announced users can now text their friends, and they'll hear those texts in the sender's custom voice. To stay relevant amid user drop-off, Clubhouse debuted group voice chats where members can send asynchronous voice messages to each other, and they would appear in a format like Instagram Stories. With today's announcement, the company is acknowledging that you might not be in a situation to send voice messages to each other.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
In July 2022, someone sent Google a batch of malicious code that could be used to hack Chrome, Firefox, and PCs running Microsoft Defender. More than a year later in November 2022, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates government-backed threats, published a blog post analyzing those exploits and the Heliconia framework. Google’s researchers concluded that the code belonged to Variston, a Barcelona-based startup that was unknown to the public.
Bose’s new open-fit earbuds are more of a fashion accessory than a wearable and come with some inherent trade-offs.
Researchers in South Korea injected grains of rice with cow muscle and fat cells to create something being called beef rice. This pink-colored substance could offer a cheaper and more sustainable protein source than standalone meat.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
.406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture firm investing in enterprise-focused startups in healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity, closed its fifth fund with $265 million in capital commitments. The firm was founded by Liam Donohue, who was the founder of Boston venture firm Arcadia Partners, and two other partners, including Maria Cirino, co-founder of the managed-security services company Guardent, and former Razorfish CFO Larry Begley. The new fund is backed by a group of new and existing limited partners, including university endowments, foundations, pension plans and strategic investors.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
A misconfigured cloud storage server belonging to automotive giant BMW exposed sensitive company information, including private keys and internal data, TechCrunch has learned. Can Yoleri, a security researcher at threat intelligence company SOCRadar, told TechCrunch that he discovered the exposed BMW cloud storage server while routinely scanning the internet. Yoleri said the exposed Microsoft Azure–hosted storage server — also known as a "bucket" — in BMW’s development environment was “accidentally configured to be public instead of private due to misconfiguration."