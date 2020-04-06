Drones in Africa: How they could become lifesavers

Death comes fast, says Temie Giwa-Tubosun, as we sit in the scorching sunshine of Rwanda's capital Kigali.

She's talking about post-partum haemorrhage - women bleeding after childbirth.

"I'm always amazed that more attention isn't paid to this - it's the biggest cause of death in childbirth".

Temie's company, Lifebank, delivers life-saving blood to hospitals in her home country of Nigeria, and elsewhere on the continent.

Usually the blood is transported by road or on boats, but in Ethiopia some is moved by drone.

Mr Giwa-Tubosun is visiting Kigali for the first ever African Drone Forum at the shiny convention centre, which looks like a giant beehive crossed with a helter-skelter.

Temie Giwa-Tubosun is from Lifebank which would like to expand drone deliveries

It glows like a rainbow at night, and is the jewel in the crown of modern Kigali, the fast-changing capital of a country which Rwanda's politicians time and again tell us is open for business.

Technology is front and centre of the government's plan to become a higher-middle-income country by 2050. It's an ambitious goal, given over 35% of the population lives in poverty, according to government statistics.

But it's one which President Paul Kagame is clearly keen to push. As he stands in front of the audience, he says that drones will become not just part of the Rwandan skies - he wants them manufactured and piloted by Rwandans.

Schoolchildren watching hop up and down with excitement, hands shoot into the air when speakers talk about drone networks. "I want to be a drone pilot," one girl, who can't be more than twelve, announces confidently. This is now one of the coolest jobs in Rwanda.

"In underdeveloped countries like Rwanda technology has to be adopted faster," says one college student called Benjamin. His classmate nods, she's studying engineering too. "People don't know about drones, but the young can tell the older generation" he adds.

Rwandan hills are slow to traverse More

Rwanda, the country of a thousand hills and slow, tediously winding roads, was the first in the world to embrace a commercial delivery service by drone when Silicon Valley firm Zipline began flying blood in 2016.

It received a huge amount of global publicity and has delivered tens of thousands of units of blood. But Zipline is an exception. Its flights are classified as government flights, meaning it has high-level exemptions when it comes to air traffic management.

It's the thorny issue of regulation and management of the lower airspace which all agree is key to the establishment of sustainable long-term drone delivery networks.

Why drone deliveries?

Temie explains how her drivers have to learn the location of 400 hospitals by heart as the maps aren't accurate enough in a frantically urbanising city like Lagos, which is also clogged by traffic.

Drones for her are just a way to get what's needed to patients faster. But, in Nigeria, they're not yet used for drops.

"The regulation isn't there yet," she says, but she and most people here believe that this will change, and that African skies, which are less congested than many parts of the world, will lead the way. But can it happen as quickly as many seem impatient to see, and should it?

Freddie Mbuya, who owns the Tanzanian technology firm Uhurulabs, is a self-confessed nay-sayer.

"I don't think that delivery drones in Africa will be realistic in any meaningful way for the next decade. There's humanitarian need but no market opportunity."