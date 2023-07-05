Drones easily spotted Russian arms dump near a city where piles of ammo were lying in the open. Ukraine bombed it, causing massive explosions, video shows.

A still from the video appearing to show Ukraine striking a Russian ammunition storage center in the occupied city of Makiivka. Telegram/Donetchan

Videos appear to show Ukraine striking a Russian ammo depot on the outskirts of an occupied city.

The strike sets off several large explosions and burning projectiles shooting randomly.

Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine struck a hospital, but geolocation appears to debunk this.

Ukraine appeared to strike a Russian ammunition storage depot close to the occupied city of Makiivka, setting off massive explosions, videos show.

A drone video that circulated on social media appears to show strikes hitting the site, which sets off multiple explosions and burning projectiles randomly firing off onto the surrounding city.

The same video first shows the same site earlier in the day, appearing to show boxes of rockets or missiles lyinin the openhe courtyard.

Many of the boxes were consistent with packing for the Soviet-era 122mm Grad rocket, a widely-used Russian army weapon, the Kyiv Post reported.

Other videos filmed through windows by civilians in the Donetsk area show the strike from different angles and terrifying blasts shaking the building.

The strategic communication office of Ukraine's Armed Forces shared one of these videos on its Telegram page, appearing to confirm that it was responsible for the strike.

"As a result of precision firing by Defence Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," the department said, per a translation by The Kyiv Post.

Russian occupation authorities and pro-Russian channels accused Ukraine of striking a residential area and hospital in Makiivka and harming civilians, per the Post. Russia-installed officials said that one civilian died and 36 were injured in Kyiv's attacks, Reuters reported.

However, the Twitter account GeoLocated, which compiles crowdsourced geolocation of videos and images from the conflict, shared a thread debunking the claims.

Twitter users geolocated the strike and said that the videos showed it hit an ammunition store near a hospital.

Makiivka, a coal-mining city of 330,00 people in the industrial Donbas region, was occupied by Russian forces and its proxies in 2014.

Read the original article on Business Insider