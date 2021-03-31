A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter

  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
  • The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
1 / 18

A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter

The Wider Image: A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter
Stephen Farrell
·3 min read

By Stephen Farrell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Seen from the air, the fragility of humanity as it must have been in the Holy Land in centuries past is plain to see - ancient monasteries clinging to precipices, tiny fishing boats on the Sea of Galilee, deserts gnawing at the edges of towns.

For the Christian faithful, the Biblical journey and legacy of Jesus are written in stonework and monuments across the landscape, straddling modern political faultlines.

But modern pandemics, like ancient plagues, are no respecters of political and belief systems. For a year the Christian sites of the Holy Land, like the sacred places of Judaism and Islam, were under varying degrees of lockdown or restriction, and bereft of foreign pilgrims.

Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, was the first area in the occupied Palestinian Territories to be forced into lockdown just before Easter last year, closing the Church of the Nativity.

Other churches followed soon afterwards, including Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre, built over the sites where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

"Death is stalking a lot all over the world," a despondent Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa told Reuters a year ago on Good Friday, known to Palestinian Christians as Sad Friday.

Throughout 2020 little changed and by Christmas Pizzaballa, by then elevated to Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, still cut a glum figure as he arrived in a rain-soaked Bethlehem for a muted celebration in front of a tiny congregation.

But on Dec. 19 Israel had begun a rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme that gradually brought hope of a freer 2021. At least for Israelis, if not Palestinians, where the vaccine roll-out has been slower.

But on both sides of the Holy Land, as the Christian calendar progressed from Christmas to Easter, the faithful began to turn out again in greater numbers.

At the sites revered as places of Jesus’s early life and miracles there were cautious, masked celebrations.

In February beneath the Mount of Temptation, where tradition has it that Jesus was tempted by the devil, Jericho priest Father Mario Hadchiti said: "We have high hopes as believers living on this holy land, the land of prophets and saints, that we will overcome the pandemic and return to normal."

Early hopes that this year's Easter celebrations might be completely free of restrictions proved over-optimistic.

But at the start of Holy Week, the huge medieval doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre swung open to admit churchgoers.

On the spot in the southern courtyard where he had stood despondently a year earlier, a more upbeat, though still masked, Latin Patriarch emerged from the church flanked by Catholic clerics and worshippers before heading to the Mount of Olives for the traditional, albeit reduced, Palm Sunday procession.

"We feel more hopeful that things will become better," Pizzaballa said. "The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life."

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Got Cuddly in Arkansas

    The new photo is the most intimate look at the surprise engaged couple yet.

  • Graffiti or homage? Hi-tech imaging sheds light on Holy Sepulchre wall crosses

    Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianity's most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but they may be the work of mediaeval masons paid to carve them by pilgrims, research suggests. Revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre usually bustles with worshippers and clergy. But renovations in 2018 at one of its chapels featuring thousands of the close-bunched and hand-engraved crosses gave Israel's Antiquities Authority and Hadassah Academic College Jerusalem an opportunity for research.

  • Honduran president's brother gets life in US jail for drug trafficking

    Demonstrators celebrate as Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's brother was sentenced to life in prison by a New York judge for large-scale drug trafficking after a trial that implicated the leader of the Central American country.

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley photographed together for the first time: See the pic

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were pictured for the first time together since news of their relationship leaked earlier this year. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and "Big Little Lies" star were spotted boarding a private plane in Costa Careyes, Mexico, on Monday.

  • Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial

    People visiting a Christ sculpture at the Santa Maria Magdalena Church during the Holy Week in Granada, Spain. Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesChurches around the world will be holding services for their three most important days during this Holy Week: Holy Thursday, sometimes called Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Easter commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, the fundamental belief of Christianity. It is the earliest and most central of all Christian holidays, more ancient than Christmas. As a scholar in medieval Christian liturgy, I know that historically the most controversial of these three holy days has been the worship service for Good Friday, which focuses on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Two parts of the contemporary Good Friday worship service could be misunderstood as implicitly anti-Semitic or racist. Both are derived from the medieval Good Friday liturgy that Catholics and some other Christian churches continue to use in a modified form today. These are the solemn orations and the veneration of the cross. Prayer and anti-Semitism The solemn orations are formal prayers offered by the assembled local community for the wider church, for example, for the pope. These orations also include other prayers for members of different religions, and for other needs of the world. One of these prayers is offered “for the Jewish people.” For centuries, this prayer was worded in a way to imply an anti-Semitic meaning, referring to the Jews as “perfidis,” meaning “treacherous” or “unfaithful.” However, the Catholic Church made important changes in the 20th century. In 1959, Pope John XXIII dropped the word “perfidis” entirely from the Latin prayer in the all-Latin Roman missal. This missal, an official liturgical book containing the readings and prayers for the celebration of Mass and Holy Week, is used by Catholics all over the world. However, when the next edition of the Latin Roman missal was published in 1962, the text of the prayer still mentioned the “conversion” of the Jews and referred to their “blindness.” The Second Vatican Council, or Vatican II, a major meeting of all Catholic bishops worldwide held between 1962 and 1965, mandated the reform of Catholic life and practice in a number of ways. Open discussion with members of other Christian denominations, as well as other non-Christian religions, was encouraged, and a Vatican commission on Catholic interaction with Jews was established in the early 1970s. Vatican II also called for a renewal of Catholic worship. The revised liturgy was to be celebrated not just in Latin, but also in local vernacular languages, including English. The first English Roman missal was published in 1974. Today, these post-Vatican religious rituals are known as the “ordinary form” of the Roman rite. The completely reworded prayer text reflected the renewed understanding of the relationship between Catholics and Jews mandated by Vatican II and supported by decades of interreligious dialogue. For example, in 2015 the Vatican commission released a document clarifying the relationship between Catholicism and Judaism as one of “rich complementarity,” putting an end to organized efforts to convert Jews and strongly condemning anti-Semitism. However, another important development took place in 2007. More than 40 years after Vatican II, Pope Benedict XVI allowed a wider use of the pre-Vatican II missal of 1962, known as the “extraordinary form.” At first, this pre-Vatican II missal retained the potentially offensive wording of the prayer for the Jews. The prayer was quickly reworded, but it does still ask that their hearts be “illuminated” to “recognize Jesus Christ.” Although the extraordinary form is used only by small groups of traditionalist Catholics, the text of this prayer continues to trouble many. In 2020, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp at Auschwiz, Pope Francis repeated the vehement Catholic rejection of anti-Semitism. While the pope has not revoked the use of the extraordinary form, in 2020 he ordered a review of its use by surveying the Catholic bishops of the world. The cross and what it symbolizes The veneration of the cross is celebrated on Good Friday the Cathedral of San Giusto in Italy. Jacopo Landi/NurPhoto via Getty Images There has been similar sensitivity about another part of the Catholic Good Friday tradition: the ritual veneration of the cross. The earliest evidence of a Good Friday procession by lay people to venerate the cross on Good Friday comes from fourth-century Jerusalem. Catholics would proceed one by one to venerate what was believed to be a piece of the actual wooden cross used to crucify Jesus, and honor it with a reverent touch or kiss. So sacred was this cross fragment that it was heavily guarded by the clergy during the procession in case someone might try to bite off a sliver to keep for themselves, as was rumored to have happened during a past Good Friday service. During the medieval period, this veneration rite, elaborated by additional prayers and chant, spread widely across Western Europe. Blessed by priests or bishops, ordinary wooden crosses or crucifixes depicting Christ nailed to the cross took the place of fragments of the “true cross” itself. Catholics venerated the cross on both Good Friday and other feast days. In this part of the Good Friday liturgy, controversy centers around the physical symbol of the cross and the layers of meaning it has communicated in the past and today. Ultimately, to Catholics and other Christians, it represents Christ’s unselfish sacrificing of his life to save others, an example to be followed by Christians in different ways during their lives. Historically, however, the cross has also been held up in Western Christianity as a rallying point for violence against groups that were deemed by the church and secular authorities to threaten the safety of Christians and the security of Christian societies. From the late 11th through 13th centuries, soldiers would “take the cross” and join crusades against these real and perceived threats, whether these opponents were Western Christian heretics, Jewish communities, Muslim armies, or the Greek orthodox Byzantine Empire. Other religious wars in the 14th through 16th centuries continued in this “crusading” spirit. From the 19th century on, Americans and other English speakers use the term “crusade” for any effort to promote a specific idea or movement, often one based on a moral ideal. Examples in the United States include the 19th-century antislavery abolitionist movement and the civil rights movement of the 20th century. But today certain “ideals” have been rejected by the wider culture. Contemporary alt-right groups use what has been called the “Deus vult” cross. The words “Deus vult” mean “God wills (it),” a rallying cry for medieval Christian armies seeking to take control of the Holy Land from Muslims. These groups today view themselves as modern crusaders fighting against Islam. Some white supremacy groups use versions of the cross as symbols of protest or provocation. The Celtic cross, a compact cross within a circle, is a common example. And a full-sized wooden cross was carried by at least one protester during the Capitol insurrection in January. Prayers and symbols have the power to bind people together in a common purpose and identity. But without understanding their context, it is all too easy to manipulate them in support of dated or limited political and social agendas. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joanne M. Pierce, College of the Holy Cross. Read more:What can you do with unwanted holy cards and Grandma’s religious statues? Well, that dependsCatholic opinions on Johnson & Johnson vaccine highlight debate between hardliners on abortion and others in the church Joanne M. Pierce does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's 1st Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Virgin Galactic unveiled its newest spacecraft that will take tourists to suborbital space - check out the VSS Imagine

    The company's newest spacecraft lays the foundation for the way its future vehicles will be built, it said.

  • Google Search shows parade of boats with search terms "suez canal" and "ever given"

    Google is celebrating unblocking of the container ship Ever Given from the banks of the Suez Canal with an Easter egg on their Search engine.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Greenland to hold election watched closely by global mining industry

    Greenland holds an election next week that could decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit and are vital to the Arctic island's hopes of economic recovery and independence. The government called the April 6 snap parliamentary poll after a junior coalition partner quit in a dispute caused by growing public concern over the potential impact of a big mining project on Greenland's pristine environment. Though Greenland is home to just over 56,000 people, the fallout from the election will be felt far beyond its borders because it has what the U.S. Geological Survey says are the world's biggest undeveloped deposits of rare earth metals.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Brad Pitt did 95% of his own stunts in his next movie, says its stunt coordinator

    Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on "Bullet Train," said Pitt is a "natural-born athlete."

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.