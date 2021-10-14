Drones feed dogs stranded by lava
The drone delivers food and water to dogs surrounded by ash from continued eruptions from a volcano in La Palma, Spain.
The drone delivers food and water to dogs surrounded by ash from continued eruptions from a volcano in La Palma, Spain.
Passengers "unlawfully processed chargebacks from their credit card company," said Ryanair, adding that it was clear to customers its flights were non-refundable.
(Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean. “This is definitely the most serious eruption in Europe of the past 100 years,” Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said.
Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is
The tropical storm is expected to be "near major hurricane strength" by the time it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Wyoming on Oct. 12, where he, along with many other drivers, found himself stuck due to October snow.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
The snowfall in the mountains on Tuesday caught some drivers off guard.
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
The aurora borealis show was visible farther south than usual, thanks to a moderate-strength geomagnetic storm caused by the sun.
Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.
Does Tesla chief Elon Musk care about his women employees' reproductive rights? What about voting rights?
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands awoke on Wednesday fearing for their homes and property after a new lava stream from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighborhood on its way toward the Atlantic Ocean. Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from a section of the coastal town of Los Llanos de Aridane on Tuesday after the lava took a new course and put their homes in its probable path of destruction.
Multiple tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and Kansas late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattl
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.