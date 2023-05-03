Drones over Kremlin: President's Office states Russia prepares terrorist attack

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, connected the Kremlin’s claim about the drone over Putin’s residence with the preparation of a massive terrorist attack by the Russian government.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Concerning the drones over the Kremlin. It is quite predictable… Russia is surely preparing a massive terrorist attack. This is why it first allegedly detains a group of saboteurs in the Kremlin, and then demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin."

Details: Podoliak explained that, firstly, Ukraine is merely defending in this war and it does not attack facilities in Russia because it does not attain any military objectives. At the same time, such statements from Russia allow it to justify its attacks on civilians.

Moreover, Podoliak remarked that the Ukrainian leadership is watching the increasing number of accidents and excesses, which occur all across Russia, with curiosity.

"Unidentified aerial vehicles appearing at power facilities or in the Kremlin's premises may be the evidence of underground work of local resistance forces," Podoliak stressed.

He also confirmed that "Putin's clan" has lost the power control of the country, although the Kremlin constantly claimed it held total control of Russia's airspace.

Podoliak remarked with irony that nowadays, drones can be purchased in any military store. "I can only say something is definitely going on in Russia but there are surely no Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin," he stated.

Background:

The press service of the Kremlin claimed that the Ukrainian UAVs "attempted to launch an attack" on the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. The Kremlin called the attack "a planned terrorist act" and "assassination attempt on the President of Russia."

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that Ukraine had no information about the so-called nighttime attacks on the Kremlin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!