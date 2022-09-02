Drones seized during Bournemouth Air Festival

Police have seized three drones being flown in restricted airspace on the first day of an air show.

There is an exclusion in place at the four-day Bournemouth Air Festival for non-display aircraft, including drones, from sea level up to 5,500ft.

Dorset Police said flying the remote-controlled craft in the restricted zone put display pilots in danger.

The force deployed a counter-drone team to the show and warned anyone caught flouting the rules faced prosecution.

#WATCH – Here is the moment we found a pilot illegally flying a drone at @BmthAirFest



Yesterday officers dealt with 3 drones in the restricted airspace - these were seized and the pilots face possible prosecution - please don’t risk it and put display pilots in danger. pic.twitter.com/tCM4w1mnzE — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) September 2, 2022

On Friday - the second day of the festival - the AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers cancelled their display due to a "technical problem".

The team had made their return to the festival on Thursday following last year's crash when one of its biplanes planes was forced to ditch in the sea.

They had been due to fly again on Friday afternoon but at 14:00 BST, organisers said a problem meant there would be a gap in the flying schedule.

On Thursday a Red Arrows aircraft was unable to perform at an air festival due to an engine issue.

