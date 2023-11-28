Drones show how Israeli bombs turned Gaza into moonscape

Reuters Videos
39

STORY: Drone footage shows Gaza before and after October 7

(Locator: Gaza City, Gaza)

What was once a bustling urban area

is now an eerie moonscape of crumpled buildings

(Locator: Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza)

Where children were once seen enjoying break-dancing

the area is now filled with smoking craters and flattened buildings

Israel attacked Gaza in retaliation for a raid by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7

(Locator: Khan Younis, Gaza)

A temporary ceasefire has seen more people venturing out onto the streets

Recommended Stories