Drones target Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase, no casualties, damage - sources

Member of Iraqi security forces is seen at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province

ANBAR, Iraq (Reuters) - Two armed drones targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S forces and other international forces in western Iraq, a security source and a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack in the early hours of Tuesday, did not cause casualties or damage, the sources said.

There has been an increase in attacks on U.S. forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on Oct. 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

A group called the "Islamic resistance in Iraq" has endorsed Tuesday's attack.

On Monday, four Katyusha rockets were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base but it was not clear if the attacks caused damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Kamal Ayash; Writing by Amina Ismail and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed Osmond)