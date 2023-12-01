Drones with thermal imaging used to capture mail thieves in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Drone video using thermal imaging shows two men lying down in a ponding basin off of Shaw and Fowler after Clovis police say they broke into a mailbox down the street off of Locan and Bullard around 4 a.m., Thursday.

While the two may have thought they outsmarted police, officers outsmarted them.

Officers used a drone to find them after the suspect vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

“The officers were sure they couldn’t be too far from the vehicle. They located some property in the vehicle that was stolen mail,” said Lt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

The men were quickly arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The men have been identified as 35-year-old, Mao Lee and 24-year-old, Yakista Lor.

They both now face a handful of charges for mail theft.

Postal inspector Jeff Fitch says thieves should think twice about stealing mail, which is a federal felony.

“It’s a potential penalty of up to five years in federal prison and up to a 250,000 dollar fine,” said Fitch.

Fitch says there are ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

“If you’re ordering parcels, have them tracked if it’s something of real value, have it where it needs a signature,” said Fitch.

To keep your mail safe, make sure to check it regularly even if it’s in a locked mailbox, and sign up for informed delivery through the postal service, so you know exactly what you’re expecting each day.

