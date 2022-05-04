DroneShield (ASX:DRO) shareholder returns have been solid, earning 119% in 3 years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) share price is 119% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 79% in about a quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

DroneShield isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years DroneShield saw its revenue grow at 54% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 30% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DroneShield shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DroneShield better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with DroneShield (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

