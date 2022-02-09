A drop in bird migration: Is climate change to blame?
Scientists in Albania have been tracking a steep drop-off in the number of migrating birds resting in Divjakë-Karavasta National Park, and some are pointing to climate change as the reason why.
The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.
After digging out from another snowy week, we've heard the usual gripes about dibs and uncleared side streets. Ald. Ray López went so far as to remove dibs junk in his ward. Some have suggested temporarily banning parking on one side of the street — as they do in Minneapolis–St. Paul and Evanston — to let plows clear it. Why it matters: Chicago has already made two notably disastrous attempts to do this.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f
Hydrogen pioneers Verdagy -- from "verde" for green, and "agy" for energy -- raised $25 million from a fistful of strategic investors in the energy sector in a bid to take a messy, not-that-environmentally-friendly process of making hydrogen and replacing it with an industrially scalable solution with no nasties going into the air. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you've been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we're trying to avoid.
Noticed random streetlights giving off a purple hue? You're not alone. Here's why it happens and who'd like to know about it.
After thieves stole an Asheville GreenWorks Trash Trout on Haw Creek last year, community members and One World Brewing stepped up to replace it.
Rail workers found the woman clutching an air mattress near Lake Texoma, where she had drifted for about two miles, per local reports.
The 18-year-old was wrapping up the season finale of his series, "Crikey! It’s the Irwins," at the Australia Zoo when a light-pigmented leucistic saltwater crocodile named Casper proceeded to take numerous lunges at Irwin as he attempted to coax the reptile out of its enclosure.
Its designer is aiming to help you cruise the water at speeds in excess of 25 mph.
The intriguing plan grew out of a study last year from UC Merced and Santa Cruz.
Glacier mass loss could make Mount Everest more dangerous for climbers and over one billion people could face a reduced supply of water used for irrigation and human consumption.
Manatees in Brevard ate lettuce in a canal intentionally warmed by a nearby Florida Power & Light plant.
The wolf population has dwindled to about 15 wolves in the wild.
The blue skies greeting Olympic athletes here this month are a stark change from just a decade ago when the city’s choking air pollution was dubbed an “Airpocalypse” and blamed for scaring off tourists. Beijing’s air still has a long way to go, but is measurably better than past years when smog often made it difficult to see nearby buildings and people wore masks to protect themselves from pollution, not COVID-19. The city's notorious pollution also made news in 2016, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself jogging in the haze through Tiananmen Square with a smile on his face.
The ground that still conceals and protects sensitive artifacts buried along the 1,900-year-old Roman-built Hadrian's Wall in England is heating up due to climate change and global warming.
In climate circles we spend a lot of time talking about manufacturing and power generation in the effort of cutting CO2 emissions. It's pretty rare that I get a whiff of a company that has a clear path toward cutting global carbon emissions by a full percent -- but that's what Rondo Energy pitched to its investors and customers, raising $22 million and setting some very excited environmentalists' hearts a-flutter in the process. The company's pitch is pretty straightforward: Industry uses a god-awful amount of heat, which typically used to be delivered through natural gas.
Scientists are discovering alien-like worlds in the uncharted oceans of the Arctic and Antarctica. The latest find is fossil-feeding sea sponges.
Dabaso Galgalo is now used to the smell and grisly spectacle of rotting flesh festering in the scorching heat as Kenya reels from a spate of climate disasters.
The American Alligator may be spotted in any body of water, including lakes and ponds, rivers, springs, canals, swamps, ditches, and retention ponds.
Giant sponges survive on the remains of extinct animals in cold, deep waters near the North Pole.
Widespread coronavirus infections have been detected in Iowa's white-tailed deer, according to a peer-reviewed study published Tuesday.Why it matters: It's the first widespread natural infection of the virus documented in a wild animal species, according to researchers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScientists worry the disease could mutate in animals and spread back to humans.State of play: Scientists from Penn State Universit