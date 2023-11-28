'Drop in the bucket.' Canton eyes multimillion-dollar upgrade for Memorial Civic Center

The Canton Memorial Civic Center hosts many entertainment events throughout the year, including the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival Fashion Show and Luncheon.

CANTON – Canton’s 72-year-old sports and entertainment facility is in line for a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

The $2.5 million in proposed improvements at the Canton Memorial Civic Center won’t be flashy — no changes to its seats or bathrooms — but are what city officials say are needed to keep the 5,000-seat facility functioning.

Canton City Council, which has been meeting at the Civic Center since mid-October while its City Hall chambers are being renovated, approved hiring SoL Harris/Day Architecture on Monday for $200,000 to design and oversee upgrades to the civic center’s lighting, plumbing and piping, audio, HVAC and mechanical systems, and power systems.

“That’s the ‘must do’ stuff we need to do to keep the Civic Center up and running,” city Service Director John Highman said.

The repairs, if approved by council after the design is completed, would be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Councilman Bill Smuckler, D-at-large, called the proposed repairs “a drop in the bucket” of what needs to be done at the civic center.

“This facility has been sliding for years,” he said, “and $2.5 million isn’t even a Band-Aid. Unfortunately, there’s going to be some tough decisions made in the future for what has to be done.”

SoL Harris/Day was hired last year to conduct a condition and needs assessment to create a long-term plan for the facility at 1101 Market Ave. N. Its report is nearly done, Highman said.

Mayor-elect William V. Sherer II indicated his support for the upgrades. He said the city isn’t in a financial position to replace the aging city-owned facility, so it needs a long-term repair plan to ensure the civic center can serve future generations as an emergency shelter, rally point and entertainment venue.

“We can’t be in a position of not having a civic center,” Sherer said.

The civic center hosts a variety of regional events, ranging from WWE wrestling to Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement activities to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank's Celebrity Cuisine fundraiser.

