Drop In Consumer Sentiment Shows U.S. Bracing For Recession. Are You Prepared?

The latest monthly report on consumers' economic outlook offers a reminder on why the average American needs to be prepared for any financial future.

The University of Michigan's monthly consumer sentiment index for January fell 7.7% to 90.7 from a December reading of 98.3 in its preliminary report. That's the worst reading since just before the 2016 election. Economists polled by Refinitiv expected the index to fall to 96.4.

"The loss was due to a host of issues including the partial government shutdown, the impact of tariffs, instabilities in financial markets, the global slowdown and the lack of clarity about monetary policies," said Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Surveys of Consumers.

Curtin said that while the January falloff in optimism is certainly consistent with a slowdown in the pace of growth, it does not yet indicate the start of a sustained downturn in economic activity.

Other key takaways from the report:

The index of consumer expectations also fell sharply to 78.3, down from 87.0 in December (a 10% drop).

The index for current economic conditions hit 110. It was 116.1 in December (down 5.3%).

What does this mean for overall economy?

The decline was primarily focused on prospects for the U.S. economy going into 2019, with the year-ahead outlook now judged to be the worst since mid-2014.

"Aside from the direct economic impact from these various issues on the economy, the indirect effect meant that half of all consumers believed that these events would have a negative impact on (President) Trump's ability to focus on economic growth," Curtin explained.

One bright spot Curtin noted was the strength in personal finances, which should keep consumption expenditures at favorable levels in 2019. But he cautioned that consumers are sensing a need to reinforce their precautionary savings, which could put a drag on discretionary spending.

"Evolving job and wage prospects, which were slightly weaker in early January, are critical to extending the current expansion," Curtin said.

What's a consumer to do?

Most personal finance experts emphasize the need for people to be prepared for potential downturns in their finances. It's prudent financial planning to amass three to six months worth of emergency living expenses in the bank to have at the ready for when life throws you a curveball, like another recession.