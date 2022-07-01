Drop in demand weighs on German manufacturing, outlook darkens -PMI

FILE PHOTO: A robot adjusts a windscreen in a fully automated process on a model of the A-class production line of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz at the Daimler factory in Rastatt
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A sharp fall in new orders weighed on German manufacturing activity in June, darkening the outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Friday.

S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 52.0 in June from May's final reading of 54.8, in line with analysts' expectations and with a flash estimate.

An index on new orders came in a 43.3, falling from 47.0 in May to hit the lowest level since May 2020 and dropping further below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction.

"We're seeing a rapid correction in underlying demand for German goods," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, adding that firms reported "multiple headwinds to export sales".

"With backlogs now in decline, firms have downgraded their expectations for output over the next 12 months to the gloomiest for over two years," he said.

The survey pointed to some relief on the inflation front, with rates of increase in both input costs and output prices slowing for a second straight month.

"However, it's difficult to untangle any alleviation of pressure coming from the supply side from the effects of weaker demand," Smith added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

  • UK manufacturing loses more steam in June -PMI

    British manufacturing lost more momentum in June than first estimated as new orders contracted at the fastest rate in two years, according to a survey that adds to signs of a stalling economy. The S&P Global UK manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell (PMI) to 52.8 from 54.6 in May, downwardly revised from a preliminary "flash" reading for June of 53.4. The survey showed factory output barely grew and manufacturers were their gloomiest about the outlook since May 2020.

  • Italy June manufacturing growth slowest for two years -PMI

    Italy's manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in two years in June, a survey showed on Friday, as firms reported weak demand and increasingly downbeat expectations. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian manufacturing came in at 50.9, down from 51.9 in May and registering the lowest reading since June 2020. The index fell for a fourth consecutive month as manufacturing in the euro zone's third largest economy is hit by high input costs and uncertainty linked to the war in Ukraine.

  • Oil prices fall on recession fears, on track for third weekly loss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's plunge, as lingering fears of a recession weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.4%, at $108.60 a barrel by 0653 GMT, giving up earlier gains of more than $1. "Earlier in the session, the market took a breather from Thursday's sell-off as the OPEC+ gave no surprise, saying it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

  • Euro zone factory production falls in June for first time in two years -PMI

    Euro zone manufacturing production fell last month for the first time since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago as higher prices and a darkening economic outlook kept consumers wary of making purchases, a survey showed. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in June from May's 54.6, its lowest since August 2020 but just ahead of a preliminary reading of 52.0. "Euro zone manufacturing has moved into decline in June, with production dropping for the first time for two years amid a steepening downturn in demand," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • China new home price rises at slightly faster pace in June - private survey

    New homes prices in China rose at a slightly faster pace in June from a month earlier, a private survey showed on Friday，driven by a slew of policy easing measures by small- and medium-sized cities to stimulate demand. New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.04%, edging up from the 0.03% gain in May, according to survey data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms. China's depressed property market has shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks.

  • China's June factory activity expands at fastest pace in 13 months - Caixin PMI

    China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, as the lifting of COVID lockdowns sent factories racing to meet recovering demand, a private sector poll showed on Friday. Economic activity has sped up in June since various COVID lockdowns have been rolled back as COVID-19 cases fell, with a range of support measures unveiled by the State Council in late May to stabilise growth gradually kicking in.

