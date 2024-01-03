New drop of exclusive Stanley cups cause chaos at Starbucks, Target nationwide

The hottest Valentine’s gift of the year has arrived, an exclusive line of Stanley cups in limited edition colors, Cosmo Pink and Target Red, and it’s sold out across the state only days into launching.

Whether it be the limited edition Valentine's Day colors or the newly released Winter Pink Starbucks edition, stores filled with shoppers this week eager to get their hands on the well-sought-after water bottles. The cups retail for $45, and are out of stock at all Michigan Target locations.

Lines formed outside Target stores in Rockford, Illinois, hours before opening as people desperately tried to get the bottles on launch day.

In California, people waited in lines in the rain outside of a Target in Fresno Valley in hopes of securing at least one of the limited edition quenchers. While in Arizona a TikTok went viral of a small mob swarming the cups while employees attempted to control the crowd.

Shopping frenzy over special edition Stanley cups

The cups are now appearing on retail sites like eBay and Poshmark for upwards of $100.

Stanley was founded in 1913 as the first-ever steel vacuum sealed bottle and the forest green thermos with removal cup lip became a staple for every outdoorsman and camper. Social media trends catapulted Stanley back into the limelight last year as teenagers began reclaiming the hydration fashion.

Stanley’s 40-ounce water bottle, fit with a handle, straw and small base designed to fit perfectly in standard cup holders became one of the most viral gifts for Generation Z this Christmas.

Some experts say the only thing that fluctuates more than the economy is water bottle trends.

Stanley's revenue jumped $74 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023, CNBC reported, largely thanks to the success of the Stanley “Quencher” line.

In November 2023, a TikTok video of a Stanley cup surviving a car fire, with ice still inside, gained 92.4 million views. Even Stanley’s president Terence Reilly saw the video, replying with an explanation that Stanleys are “built for life,” along with gifting the woman a new car.

Fueled by social media fire, the brand’s Valentine’s Day-themed launch of pink and red hues appeared in Target stores on Monday — and chaos ensued.

While market experts predict the popular trend will fade fast, the company told Retail Dive it’s focused on constant reinvention to maintain the fan base it has grown.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Limited edition Stanley cups cause chaos at Starbucks, Target