Drop out, Joe Biden. New Hampshire proves you are done.

Joe Biden has been the nominal frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic race since launching his campaign last April.

But he just got pasted in Iowa and New Hampshire, states he expected to lose but not this badly.

Biden's pitch to voters has been that he has the unique "electability" to beat Donald Trump. But if you look closer, his claims of electability are built more on reputation than demonstration.

If Biden's mission is a return to "normalcy," he'd be doing his party a favor by dropping out immediately and backing another moderate. At this point, staying in the race just provides an easier path to the nomination for the democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been the de facto Democratic frontrunner since launching his third run at the presidency last April.

He came loaded with unparalleled name recognition as former President Barack Obama's right-hand man, promising a return to "normalcy" after the three years of tumult and anxiety that have embodied Donald Trump's presidency.

That's why it was stunning to see him be a complete nonfactor in the pivotal first two contests of the Democratic nomination process, finishing a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses (earning six delegates) and a stunning fifth in the New Hampshire primary with less than 9% of the vote and no delegates at all.

To be sure, Biden's campaign didn't put a tremendous amount of resources in either state, opting to coast on his robust support among African American voters nationally and his substantial lead in South Carolina, the fourth primary contest after Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

A glaring flaw in that strategy is that since the Iowa caucuses became the primary-season launching pad in 1972, no candidate has been elected president without finishing in the top two in either Iowa or New Hampshire. And while there's been a lot of talk this election cycle about why these two rural, heavily white states should no longer have exalted status as presidential bellwethers, the expectation-setting of these two contests still matters.

But if "normalcy" is his endgame, and if he truly believes that a far-left figure like Sen. Bernie Sanders would hand Trump an easy path to reelection, Biden would be better off just getting out of the race. Quickly.

The Biden 'electability' case is falling apart

At this point, Biden would need to make history to become president. Yet despite serving as the vice president to a historic figure, Biden's never been the history-making type.

To his credit, he's never promised to be that kind of president. There have been whispers from senior advisers in his campaign that he'd more of a caretaker president — he'd provide a bridge between Trump and, presumably, whichever Democrat serves as Biden's VP.

Biden's national electoral appeal really only works for a vice president. His folksy centrism and his extensive time on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee made him a natural wingman for Obama, whose soaring rhetoric and inspirational biography launched him ahead of a slew of more experienced candidates — Biden included.

But as a solo act on the national stage, Biden flopped in 2008. And in 1988. And it sure looks like he's going for the face-plant trifecta in 2020.

This time around, Biden's pitch to voters in a historically crowded and diverse Democratic field has been "electability": I have it, and if you want to beat Donald Trump, you'll vote for me.

Still, if you look closer, Biden's claim of electability appears to be built more on assumed reputation than on results.

Yes, he was elected to seven terms as a senator, but it was in the US's 48th-most-populous state where he hadn't faced a truly competitive opponent since he ousted Republican Sen. J. Caleb Boggs in 1972.

His Senate tenure was largely defined by being the liberal Democrat who tried to push the party to the right of Ronald Reagan on punitive criminal-justice sanctions. Then he was the "de facto spokesman on the war against terrorism," as The New Republic dubbed him in 2001, and one of the architects of the Democratic "bipartisan" approach to giving George W. Bush the authority to wage war on Iraq.

Biden's had to disavow some of his signature legislative achievements — never a good sign for someone whose brand is built on a lifetime in government. And his presence on the trail has produced some truly bizarre moments. This was most recently exemplified when a 21-year-old New Hampshire voter expressed skepticism about his electability claims and he responded by playfully insulting her while mangling a John Wayne movie quote.