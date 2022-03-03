Drop in MN COVID numbers means back to jail for some work-release participants

Mar. 3—When COVID-19 hit almost two years ago, work-release programs for inmates in the metro area ground to a halt.

The risk of inmates leaving jail, going to work all day and bringing coronavirus back into the population was too great, officials said.

Some counties, including Ramsey, moved to a digital-tracking program, called electronic home monitoring, for low-risk offenders. Others, including Dakota and Washington counties, put the sentences on hold.

Now, after an almost 23-month hiatus, inmates sentenced to work-release at the Washington County Jail in Stillwater will be back in jail. The Dakota County Jail's work-release program also will resume this month.

JAIL TIME DELAYED

One of the first to be called back to serve his time in Washington County will be Michael Bergum, who was convicted in October 2019 on a felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bergum was accused of picking up a 15-year-old girl at her house in Maple Grove and taking her back to his home on Lakeside Drive where they had sex. According to Bergum's attorney, Craig Cascarano, the girl created a profile on an online dating app and represented herself to be "20 years old and a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth."

Based on Bergum's criminal history and the severity of the crime, the presumptive sentence was 70 months, or 5.8 years, in prison. But former Washington County Judge John Hoffman sentenced the Stillwater mortgage broker to probation and 90 days of jail. Hoffman's departure shocked the girl's family and victim advocates, who called it a "travesty."

Cascarano said Monday that his client will be glad to start serving his sentence on Wednesday and "get it behind him. He has never intended to avoid serving his sentence. It was just a function of the policies of the jail."

Hoffman sentenced Bergum to a stayed seven-year prison sentence for 15 years and set a number of conditions, including completion of a sex-offender treatment program. "He graduated from sex-offender treatment, and he's doing well," Cascarano said. "He's doing fantastic, actually."

Story continues

Another condition of Bergum's probation was that he not leave the state without the consent of his probation officer. In July 2020, Cascarano wrote to Hoffman and asked that his client be allowed to leave Minnesota for a three-day weekend because his "lifelong friend" was getting married in Madison, Wis., according to court records.

"He has requested permission for this out-of-state travel from his probation officer, but she has refused to grant this request," Cascarano wrote in his letter.

Hoffman approved the request, writing that Bergum would need to "provide proof to Corrections that he actually returned to Minnesota on Saturday July 12, 2020. The method of proof shall be up to the Defendant."

HOW WORK-RELEASE WORKS

In order for inmates at the Washington County Jail to be deemed eligible to participate in the work-release program, they must provide verification of their work/education and means of transportation. The No. 1 item on the criteria list is: "An offender who is convicted and sentenced to jail for a crime against persons is ineligible for the Work Release Program unless the criteria is (sic) specifically waived by the sentencing judge."

Bergum is one of 25 inmates at the Washington County Jail whose work-release sentences were suspended because of COVID, said Laura Perkins, a spokeswoman for the Washington County sheriff's office.

"The pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people, and the sheriff's office was not immune to that," Perkins said. "We implemented emergency staffing procedures, limited inmate contact and suspended most jail programs."

Educational classes, creative writing and art programs, and outpatient treatment were among the programs "suspended due to the pandemic that we've been able to reincorporate back into our jails as guidelines and circumstances allow," she said.

The jail's work-release program resumed last week, and inmates are slowly returning to jail; Bergum, she said, is among the first group because his sentence was among the longest.

All of the 25 inmates on work-release were given the option to complete their sentence "straight on," meaning: Come in and serve their sentence in jail without work-release, Perkins said. Not one inmate took them up on that, she said.

DAKOTA, RAMSEY, ANOKA

In Dakota County, about 28 offenders are waiting to serve their time in work-release; most will be brought back between now and June, and all will have begun serving their time by the end of August, said Leanne Walter, a supervisor for Dakota County Community Corrections.

Ramsey County Correctional Facility officials eliminated the county's work-release program when COVID hit and moved to an electronic home monitoring system for offenders who were eligible for work-release, said Chris Crutchfield, deputy director of community corrections in Ramsey County. About 20 inmates participate in the program each year; the program is run out of the county's correctional facility in Maplewood, which is separate from the county's Adult Detention Center in St. Paul.

"It doesn't make sense to make them spend the night at our facility if they are going to go into society to work, because there would be a high risk of bringing COVID back," Crutchfield said. "If you are safe to work in the community, it's better to have electronic home monitoring. It's actually safer because we can track exactly where our clients are at all times."

Inmates are "grounded" and allowed to travel only between home and work. Exceptions are allowed for medical appointments, he said.

Ramsey County Correctional Facility officials are considering proposing that the Ramsey County courts adopt electronic home monitoring as a permanent replacement for work-release, Crutchfield said.

Like Ramsey County, Anoka County runs its work-release program out of a separate facility from its jail; the Anoka County Workhouse is in Anoka, about eight blocks north of the jail.

The program was temporarily suspended for a few months during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dylan Warkentin, director of Anoka County Community Corrections. It resumed in June 2020 and has been active ever since, he said.

During the pause, sentenced inmates with work-release privileges and verifiable employment were transitioned from the workhouse to electronic home monitoring with court approval, Warkentin said.

"We have maintained a balance between EHM and work-release participation to ensure distancing and management of good protocols," he said. "Our work-release program has the advantage of operating from a separate facility from our jail and is less secure and provides us the opportunity to distance effectively. We have also kept our judges appraised of infections and have fluctuated our population cooperatively to manage a healthy environment for staff and clients."