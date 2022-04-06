‘Drop it now!’ Cop’s bodycam video shows shopper wielding knife at Walmart in Florida

Shoppers at a Walmart in Florida were subjected to a terrifying scene late last month.

On March 30, a woman entered the store in Summerfield, armed with a brick and began threatening customers, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Walking through the aisles, the suspect, later identified as Brandy McGowan, found a pocketknife on the shelves and opened the package. She then brandished the weapon and continued to wreak havoc, authorities say.

In newly released bodycam video, you can see the absolute chaos that went down.

According to a MCSO release, a deputy arrived at the store at about 1:30 p.m. in response to a disturbance call. McGowan was “wielding a pocket knife and making incoherent statements,” said the law enforcement agency’s Instagram post.

“Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” the officer repeats in the clip as the woman in shorts and a T-shirt calmly stands there in the aisle, holding the knife at her side. The deputy continues to point a gun and yell her to drop the knife until backup arrives.

After the suspect repeatedly ignored commands to drop the knife, he deploys his Taser and McGowan collapses into a display case.

“Are y’all gonna kidnap me?” she asks, while still on the ground, face down.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was later discovered that McGowan had ingested approximately four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday evening, she remained in the Marion County Jail.