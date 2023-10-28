Find a drop-off location for DEA's Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Sites around the country will safely accept pills, patches and any other prescriptions.
Sites around the country will safely accept pills, patches and any other prescriptions.
It's on sale for less than $5 right now.
Some 1,500 readers weighed in on the pros and cons of going back to work after deciding to retire. Here's an edited sampler of some of those comments — and my take on them.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said today that a Threads API is in the works. This will give chance to developers to create different apps and experiences around Threads. Mosseri was responding to journalist Casey Newton, who was conversing with a user about a TweetDeck-like experience for Threads.
"Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 3.7% in September from the year-earlier period, down from a revised 3.8% in August
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric showed prices continued to cool in September.
A fitness influencer on TikTok is giving honest reviews of popular workout classes. The post Mojo Moves: The TikTok series that evaluates the priciest trendy gym classes based on value and inclusivity appeared first on In The Know.
Vans are more popular in other countries, which is how we ended up with this line of super funky Toyota van concepts.
When it came time to jump from country to pop, experts say, the timing was everything.
The holiday season is just around the corner, ushering in the annual gift-shopping frenzy.
India's fast-growing co-branded credit card market may soon see a new entrant: the country's most valuable firm. Reliance is working with the state-backed lender SBI to launch two co-branded credit cards on the homegrown RuPay network, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. The cards, called Reliance SBI Card, will offer some "exclusive" benefits, such as vouchers for Reliance Retail (the conglomerate's retail chain) and discounts on spendings at other Reliance properties, including Trends, Ajio, JioMart, and Urban Ladder, according to the documents.
Private label grocery brands are gaining popularity, as more shoppers seek to save money. But which brand-name products do they still prefer?
Burt's Bees, Elemis, Garnier, Pond's: These cleansers are safe, gentle and work in a flash.
New data reveals that 44% of Gen Z-ers believe they're addicted to technology.
It's so soft!
Tonali reportedly admitted to betting on AC Milan matches while with the team.
Scoop up a Sealy mattress for 60% off, the iRobot Roomba for $199 (was $330) and more before the sale ends tonight.
Don't miss out on deep discounts on popular brands like Kelly Clarkson, Magnolia Home, Loloi and Rifle Paper Co.
New guidance outlines what discoveries garner financial rewards.
Here's a list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems you can buy, and advice on how to choose the right one for you.