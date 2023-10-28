Find a drop-off location for DEA's Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TechCrunch

India's fast-growing co-branded credit card market may soon see a new entrant: the country's most valuable firm. Reliance is working with the state-backed lender SBI to launch two co-branded credit cards on the homegrown RuPay network, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. The cards, called Reliance SBI Card, will offer some "exclusive" benefits, such as vouchers for Reliance Retail (the conglomerate's retail chain) and discounts on spendings at other Reliance properties, including Trends, Ajio, JioMart, and Urban Ladder, according to the documents.