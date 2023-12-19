Dropped off items at a coat drive? Here's how they were distributed in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY - This time of year, the coat drive collection boxes dot libraries and town halls throughout the region.

On Sunday afternoon, coats, hats and gloves collected in Rockland libraries and municipal buildings — some 1,200 pounds worth — were distributed to more than a hundred families at Konbit Neg Lakay. The agency has offered support for immigrants from Haiti and other places for more than 35 years.

The drive, sponsored by state Sen. Bill Weber, will support new immigrants to the county. "There's a large influx," the Montebello Republican said. "The generosity of the county is overwhelming."

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht was on hand to help with the distribution. He said other community groups will also hold coat distributions.

Toys too

A table laden with toys sat adjacent to the rows of coats. Jadel Rojas of Ultimate Care, a home care agency, was shepherding kids up to pick their presents.

Zachary Napoleon, 7, and Ryan Etienne, 6, were eager for their turn. They spied racecars that they wanted. Zachary ended up with blue and Ryan with gray. Both were satisfied.

Thea Joseph, 5, picks out a toy during a coat and toy distribution Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Konbit Neg Lakay in Spring Valley.

Thea Joseph, 5, picked up a modeling clay set.

Rojas, the Rockland County-based recruiter for Ultimate Care, said her company purchased about 90 toys for various age groups to give out.

2K helped at Konbit in 2023

Spring Valley, long considered a new immigrant community, has seen a swell of new residents. Most have crossed the Southern border of the U.S.; they come from Latin America and beyond.

Konbit, a Department of Justice recognized agency, helps with securing work permission, filling out asylum applications, renewing Temporary Protected Status or any other issues.

Many who access help there are of Haitian descent, although people from around the world have been assisted.

In 2023, Konbit helped more than 2,000 with immigration issues, Julien said. English classes draw about 100 people to their Church Street building each weekday.

The growth in new arrivals has been documented in other ways: East Ramapo, the school district that serves the greater Spring Valley area, has reported public school enrollment has increased by a few thousand since the last school year. Many newcomers are children who recently arrived to the U.S. and need English-language and other supports.

Finding jobs

Ultimate Care's Rojas joined the coat and toy drive effort after holding a job fair at Konbit.

Utlimate Care is the latest local employer to partner with Konbit to find and train workers. Uneeda Enterprizes, a Spring Valley-based manufacturer, held a successful job fair this fall. Jawonio also hired people to train as Direct Support Professionals to assist people with developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs.

Workers who are sponsored, on TPS or are asylum seekers often have attained work permits. But they still may need job training, and their degrees or certificates in their home countries are often not recognized.

Ultimate Care is on track this month to have provided training for some 80 workers who will receive their Personal Care Aide certification and then support seniors and people with disabilities.

