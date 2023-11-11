Dropping down order can help Jos Buttler unleash his best while leading England's rebuild

At this stage, the only member of England’s bedraggled World Cup squad whose one-day international career – indeed, international career – is over is David Willey, who led the team out against Pakistan and then went out on a high with his 100th wicket.

As the squad is named for next month’s tour of the Caribbean in the coming days, we will surely hear of half a dozen more retirements. There will be a clear-out, then a rebuild.

The indications are that coach Matthew Mott will stay, and that Jos Buttler will continue as captain if he wants to. It seems he does, as he reiterated on Saturday his desire to lead both the ODI and T20 team in the West Indies next month. That he would be T20 captain makes sense, given England defend the World Cup he and Mott led them to in just eight months’ time.

But England’s next steps in ODIs require a little more thought. This wretched World Cup was in part a product of their best players being out of form and in part down to the four wasted years before it. Some of that wastage was a result of their decision-making and some due to the schedule that greedy administrators and Covid-19 forced upon them.

Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler appear likely to lead England's ODI rebuild - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England do not need a total overhaul like they had in white-ball cricket in 2015 or Test cricket in 2022. This team have created mini-mes who now populate white-ball leagues across the world. That means culturally, the team should continue on its path despite personnel changes. Look at what England did in 2021 against Pakistan when Covid struck down the first-choice team (the second string won 3-0) or against Ireland in September.

Buttler is arguably England’s greatest white-ball batsman ever but he had a desperate tournament in India (where his ODI record is curiously poor). He scored just 138 runs from 142 balls at an average of 15.3.

Buttler finished with 27 from 18 balls against Pakistan before being run out by a brilliant direct hit. A measure of his misery was that this was his second highest score of the tournament. A measure of England’s misery was that this innings was the only time he had batted in the final 10 overs, the stage of an ODI he has wreaked so much havoc in down the years. That tells the tale of England’s poor form getting him in earlier, his poor form seeing him get out earlier, and selection uncertainty, which never saw him steady at No 5 or 6.

It was not just Buttler’s batting that was problematic. Even before England arrived in India, their selections, for which he must take responsibility, were peculiar, and his choices at the toss – notably bowling first in the defeats to Afghanistan and South Africa – bizarre. He lacks the poker face of his close friend Eoin Morgan and appeared to tire of fronting up in defeat, which his predecessor never did. He had a lot on his plate, and none of it went well, although being captain is never easy when your best players – you included – are playing poorly.

Morgan, familiar with Buttler’s situation having been captain at the 2015 World Cup, encouraged him to take time to decide whether he continues. After all, he is 33, has 178 ODIs one the clock, the next World Cup is four years away, and many of his peers will slip off into the sunset. Does it make sense to even be in the side, let alone captain?

Buttler stuggled badly with the bat and with his captaincy during the World Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Perhaps, actually, it does. There are players ready to come in but, because of the domestic schedule, they have not played much 50-over cricket, and they may benefit from a few wise heads to guide them, at least until the Champions Trophy in 2025 – which they have now qualified for – if not the 2027 World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will not go without a fight, but Buttler and Adil Rashid – who had a quietly brilliant tournament and can continue mentoring Rehan Ahmed – look the best-placed candidates, given they do not have Test cricket to worry about.

Buttler could return to his old role at No 6, where the cupboard is barer than other areas of the XI, with or without the gloves. In that job, he can be given the certainty to dominate the last 20 overs of an innings, which makes use of his T20 skills.

Among the new raft are leadership candidates, such as Crawley and Harry Brook. But they lack 50-over experience, and have enough to worry about with the bat in more than one international format. They might be ready to lead after the Champions Trophy, but it is a big ask now.

Even after a dire tournament, Buttler might just be the man to start the rebuild.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.