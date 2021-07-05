Unions warn workers at risk if face masks rules dropped

·5 min read
Bus driver
Bus driver

Public transport and shop workers will face more risk of infection if mask rules are dropped, unions have said.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm later that the majority of Covid restrictions in England will be lifted from 19 July.

These could include making face mask wearing voluntary and the end of 1m-plus social distancing.

But dropping mask-wearing on public transport would be "gross negligence", the Unite union said.

A Unite spokesman, pointing to official figures, said there had been a high level of Covid deaths among bus drivers even with mandatory face mask wearing.

"To end the requirement to wear masks on public transport would be an act of gross negligence by the government," said Unite national officer for passenger transport Bobby Morton.

"Rates of infection are continuing to increase and not only does mask wearing reduce transmissions, it helps provide reassurance to drivers and to passengers who are nervous about using public transport.

"The idea of personal responsibility and hoping that people will wear masks is absolutely ridiculous, members are already reporting there is an increase in passengers ignoring the rules on mask wearing."

But industry body the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said that travelling by train was "low risk" and "any decision to leave public transport behind other parts of the economy would need to be based on the science".

It said trains are "well ventilated with air regularly refreshed either by air conditioning systems, or by doors and windows being opened".

"Given that wearing a mask helps protect others, we would also support people who wished to continue wearing one in future if it becomes voluntary," the industry body added.

Tube train
Tube train

Care minister Helen Whately told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that she may continue to wear a mask when commuting by train from her constituency in Kent to London.

"I think it's the sort of environment where, if something's crowded, I think I might," she said. However, she added: "I know personally, and I know others, aren't comfortable wearing masks all the time.

"As I've said, there are downsides to masks as there are downsides to many of the restrictions."

Ryanair said that face-masks would remain mandatory on its flights "to protect the health of our passengers and crew".

There is expected to be a rise in coronavirus infections when restrictions are eased, but the government hopes that vaccinations will limit hospitalisations and deaths.

The lifting of Covid restrictions was originally planned to be on 21 June, but this was pushed back to 19 July after a rise in infections driven by the Delta variant.

Restrictions that are currently in place in England include the "rule of six" for gatherings, pubs and restaurants having to have table service, limits on how many people can be in theatres and cinemas, and nightclubs being closed. Facemasks also need to be worn in shops.

Shops risk

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own coronavirus rules, and the Scottish government has said it could keep some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August.

The Usdaw union said face masks should continue to be mandatory for shoppers after 19 July to protect shop workers.

"Retail staff are working with the public every day and are deeply worried about catching Covid-19," said Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary.

"This is not the right time to water down safety in stores and the government should not be removing the requirements of face coverings and distancing in busy public areas like shops.

"To speak about the wearing of face coverings in these settings in terms of personal responsibility ignores the reality that public-facing workers have no option but to interact with large numbers of people as a part of their job," he said.

The union urged shoppers to keep wearing face masks, and to carry on washing hands and social distancing "to help make shops safer and limit the spread of Covid-19".

Mr Lillis added that many retail workers had continued to work through the pandemic "to keep the country supplied with essentials".

"These key workers must be valued, respected and protected," he added.

Dan Shears, health and safety director at the GMB union, said: "If compulsory masks are going to go then it is up to employers to control the Covid infection risk, primarily through ventilation, to keep workers and the general public safe."

The assistant general secretary of the Unison union, Jon Richards, said: "Now isn't the time to throw caution to the wind, especially with infections on the rise. The economy is important, but so is public confidence.

"People want clarity from the government as restrictions are eased. They don't need a confusing free-for-all, with ministers absolving themselves of any responsibility for public health.

"Face coverings and well-ventilated workspaces provide a level of reassurance and security to staff who deal with the public. Safety laws also require their employers to keep these workers safe."

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Do you wear a face mask at work? Or do your clients or customers? What do you think should happen? Share your views and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Benintendi returns to Kansas City Royals’ lineup. Here’s who got sent to Omaha

    Andrew Benintendi is back from a fractured rib and will play for the KC Royals Sunday. It’s the fourth time since the start of June that Edward Olivares has been optioned to Omaha.

  • Hamlin off track, blows through gravel trap and grass at Road America

    Watch as Denny Hamlin goes off course at Road America, kicking up gravel and dirt as he runs though the gravel trap.

  • Podcast: Kate Winslet on 'Mare of Easttown,' 'Avatar 2' and Wawa

    Yvonne Villarreal, who covers television for the L.A. Times and is one of the hosts of our Envelope podcast, speaks with Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet.

  • Use your judgment on masks, Boris Johnson urges public

    Boris Johnson will tell the public on Monday that they will no longer be bound by Covid laws on face masks and social distancing but should instead exercise their own “judgment” when restrictions are lifted on July 19. However, despite scrapping compulsory face masks, The Telegraph understands people will still be told in government guidance they should consider wearing a covering in crowded enclosed places. Ministers will also warn that some shops and public transport may still enforce the wear

  • Declawed lion found through TikTok returned to owner

    A defanged, declawed lion has been returned to its owner after Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen intervened. The 18-month-old animal was seized last week by local authorities. Hun Sen said in a post on his Facebook page that the case was a special one.Because the owner fed the lion from a young age and "loves him as a family member". Here's the big cat's owner Guo - a Chinese businessman."I am really grateful, I don't know how to put it into words. As for the public, as we have stated earlier, anyone is allowed in to have a look between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m."The prime minister added that Guo must keep the lion in a cage to protect family members and neighbors, and ensure it is properly fed. "The fences have been installed, we will keep him up here. We will consult people at the zoo and feed him more suitable food."The 154lb male lion was transported back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre.Authorities tracked the animal down in the capital Phnom Pehn's Boeung Keng Kang district, after videos of it went viral on TikTok.At the time, an environment ministry spokesperson said it was a rare species smuggled from abroad.He added that, according to the law, "people don’t have the right to raise wildlife at home."Animal rights organization PETA says exotic animals should never be purchased from dealers or pet shops, and warns of the dangers of the exotic animal trade.

  • People will be urged to 'use common sense' and keep carrying masks after July 19

    People will be urged by the Government to continue to carry face masks even after legal restrictions are lifted from July 19, The Telegraph understands. Wearing face coverings will no longer be compulsory but the public and businesses will be urged to apply “common sense” and consider using them in enclosed spaces. The public will also be warned that some shops, restaurants or public transport will decide to continue to require them. “We will still be encouraging people that it is probably sensi

  • Minister unable to say if she’ll continue wearing face mask after 19 July

    Helen Whately suggests she will ‘follow the guidance’

  • Driver dies after car runs off Midlands road and crashes into tree, SC cops say

    More than 500 people have been killed in crashes in South Carolina in 2021.

  • CDC investigating death of Michigan boy who died days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    A 13-year-old Saginaw County boy died three days after getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the CDC is investigating.

  • WHO warns that coronavirus variants are spreading faster than vaccines can stop them

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that nations around the world are doing too little to stop the virus, which has got more contagious over time.

  • Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses -government official

    South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre. South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia.

  • Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken over possible listeria contamination

    Tyson Foods is recalling some 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken for possible listeria contamination, the company and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday night.Driving the news: The CDC issued a food safety alert Saturday after some of Tyson's products were linked to a listeria outbreak that caused three hospitalizations and one death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor the safety of consumers a

  • A 70-Year-Old Man Had 3 Tickborne Diseases at Once—Here’s How That Happens

    Infectious disease experts say co-infections occur more than people realize.

  • L.A. County Public Health July 4 Covid-19 Report: 4 New Deaths, 457 New Positive Cases

    UPDATE SUNDAY: On Sunday, July 4, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4 new Covid-19 deaths and 457 new positive cases. While both indicators were down slightly from Saturday, the number of hospitalizations, 278, ticked up as California is dealing with the proliferation of the Delta variant which has become the most […]

  • South Africa's new coronavirus cases surge to record levels

    South Africa's resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases, centered in Johannesburg and driven by the delta variant, health officials said Sunday. More than 26,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, up from 24,000 the previous day, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, surpassing the highest number of new cases in previous waves and quickly bringing many hospitals to capacity. More than 13,800 COVID-19 patients are currently in South African hospitals where some facilities are canceling elective surgeries to free up beds and health care workers.

  • Gottlieb sees "long fight" ahead against COVID despite recent victories

    Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says Americans are "going to have to be more vigilant against respiratory pathogens" moving forward.

  • Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly

    When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell left the presidential palace on June 11, he was met with white roses, a cake and a mariachi band, there to thank him for his handling of a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 233,000 Mexican lives. "You can definitely talk about a new rebound," said Laurie Ximénez-Fyvie, a professor and molecular genetics investigator at National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). In the state Baja California Sur, home to beach destinations like Los Cabos, infections jumped 366% in June to 1,721 cases, up from 369 a month earlier, health ministry data showed.

  • Expand travel's green list, tourism bosses tell Sajid Javid

    Expand travel's green list, tourism bosses tell Sajid Javid

  • Fauci urges anti-vaxxers to 'realize that the common enemy is the virus'

    "The overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with "Meet the Press."

  • US 'closer than ever' to end of pandemic, Biden says; delta variant accounts for 25% of US cases: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Biden says the US is closer than ever to declaring independence from a deadly virus. But the delta variant now makes up 25% of US cases.