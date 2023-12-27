What’s dropping for New Year’s in the Florida Keys? Take note of events and traffic

Spending New Year’s in the Florida Keys? We have some tips on traffic, beaches, events and medical help.

Here’s what to know:

New Year’s Eve events

The red shoe will drop once again in Key West as the countdown to the new year begins. Monroe County Tourist Development Council/Florida Keys News Bureau

Watch for the conch shell drop in front of Sloppy Joe’s in Key West. Tim Chapman/Miami Herald File

Dec. 31

Free concert and key lime wedge drop: Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St., live music starts at 5 p.m. from Reggae Lou and the Kind Budz. Giant key lime wedge splashes down into giant margarita glass at midnight.

Red shoe drop: The Key West New Year’s Eve “Red Shoe Drop” at Bourbon St. Pub features a new queen riding in the shoe after the 25-year reign of Sushi ended last year. Watch for free in front of the club at 724 Duval St.

Pirate wench drop: Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., will host the Lowering of Pirate Wench Evalena, who will descend from the towering mast of Schooner America 2.0 to welcome 2024.

Dropping of the conch shell: Sloppy Joe’s will host a conch drop at the corner of Duval and Greene streets. Watch in the street or inside the bar.

The most notable beaches in the Keys

Sombrero Beach in Marathon. Miami Herald File

Sombrero Beach: 200 36th St. on the ocean side in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. This is one of the Keys best-kept secrets. It’s a picturesque sandy beach with crystal-clear shallow water. There’s also playgrounds, restroom facilities and picnic areas.

READ MORE: This Florida Keys beach made the best beaches list

Anne’s Beach: Mile marker 73 in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Village of Islamorada. Not a traditional beach, but also a hidden treasure in the Keys. The beach has a boardwalk under a mangrove canopy. Instead of setting up a spot on the sand, beachgoers typically pitch their chairs in the shallow clear blue water and laze the day away. Restrooms are in the small parking lot, and picnic tables are on the boardwalk.

Bahia Honda State Park: 36850 Overseas Hwy. at mile marker 37 in Big Pine Key. Like Anne’s Beach, Bahia Honda is a palm tree-lined beach with clear turquoise water. But it’s a lot bigger, with three stretches of beach. Beachgoers can also rent kayaks and snorkeling gear.

Harry Harris Park: 50 E Beach Road, mile marker 92.5, in Tavernier in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada. The oceanfront county park has a small, family friendly beach, playgrounds and picnic pavilions.

Curry Hammock State Park: 56200 Overseas Highway at mile marker 56.2 in Marathon. The park has a 1,200-feet wide sandy beach, picnic facilities and a playground. It is a hot spot for kiteboarders and those who want to sit back on the sand and watch the high-flying action.

Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach: 1000 Atlantic Blvd. in Key West.

Are there tolls on the Overseas Highway?

Is a visit to the Florida Keys on your agenda to take visitors this holiday weekend? Matias Ocner/Miami Herald File

No toll: Traveling on the Overseas Highway is toll-free.

Are there tolls on Card Sound Road?

Toll: Card Sound Road, considered an alternate road to the Keys, has a $1.74 toll, taken electronically through SunPass, at the northern end of the bridge, a 65-foot high, 2,800-foot long span that crosses Card Sound.. The cost for toll-by-plate is $2.62

Directions: Getting into the Keys using Card Sound Road, or County Road 905A, drivers take the highway southeast, over the bridge to a three-way stop sign. If you make a left, you’ll head to the ultra-exclusive gated community of Ocean Reef. Turn right on County Road 905 (without the “A”) and you’re on your way to Key Largo.

Ho w long to reach your destination?

Jamie Roberts and his wife, Nicole Roberts, take a selfie at the Overseas Highway mile marker 0 in Key West, Florida on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Traffic congestion in the Keys — especially on during weekends, special events and the peak holiday tourist season — can slow things considerably. Passing is allowed only in certain spots. Most of the Overseas Highway runs two lanes.

Here are some estimates for your trip:

Miami to Key Largo: The trip can take 2 1/2 hours.

Key Largo to Key West: The trip can take 2 1/2 hours.

Miami to Key West: It’s about a four-hour drive from Miami to Key West, and under three hours from Florida City to Key West without delays.

What to know about U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys

A crowd watches the sunset from Mallory Square in Key West. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Length: The highway runs 113 miles through the Keys over the Atlantic Ocean, Florida Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Mile markers: Green mile marker signs are on the side of the road and are used for addresses and directions. The road begins and ends in Key West, where the mile marker zero signs are at Whitehead and Fleming streets.

Bridges: The longest span is the Seven Mile Bridge, which is actually 6.79 miles long. The second longest is the Long Key Bridge, at 2.3 miles.

How to monitor traffic to and from the Florida Keys

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Lou Caputo, as the Grinch, watches Sgt. Greg Korzan uses a laser speed detector to check speeds of motorists traveling through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon. Andy Newman/Monroe County Tourist Development Council/Florida Keys News Bureau

Two free apps can help you navigate the Overseas Highway. One is for traffic and the other is a guide to the Keys.

▪ The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a namesake app that is a must-have for people who must take the road regularly. The app has a “live calls and traffic info” tab that gives the location and times of crashes or other traffic disruptions, such as when a medical helicopter is landing on the highway. You can also sign up for notifications, which will tell you when lanes are reopened. The sheriff’s office also posts about crashes in real time on its Facebook and Twitter feeds, which you can access through the app.

▪ A travel app from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council —The Florida Keys and Key West — features just about everything you want to know about exploring the islands. The app includes narrated driving tours — one for each direction of the highway — along with lists of hotels, restaurants, art galleries, watersports rentals and fishing guides. Information is categorized by location: Key West, the Lower Keys, Marathon, Islamorada and Key West. The app also has videos of the Keys, a map and weather forecasts.

Both apps are available through the Apple Store and Google Play.

What if you get seriously sick during your visit?

Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. Miami Herald File

Monroe County has three hospitals, with one marking each major section of the island chain from Key Largo to Key West.

For major traumas, patients are airlifted by helicopter to medical centers in the Miami area.

Monroe County’s Trauma Star program provides emergency air ambulance transportation from the remote Florida Keys to mainland hospitals with specialized trauma services not available in the Keys. CAMMY CLARK/Monroe County Fire Rescue

Addresses and phone numbers for the hospitals are listed below, but if you have a medical emergency, call 911.

Lower Keys Medical Center: 5900 College Rd. Key West, 305-294-5531. Key West’s Lower Keys Medical Center has 167 beds spread over two locations. The main campus with an emergency room is on College Road on Stock Island. The hospital has 23 beds at its DePoo Medical Building, 1200 Kennedy Dr., where mental health and rehabilitation services are offered. The number at DePoo is 305-294-5535.

Fishermen’s Hospital: 3301 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, 305-434-1000. This hospital is in the Middle Keys city of Marathon and run by the nonprofit Baptist Health South Florida. The entirely new 33,330-square foot, 22-bed hospital opened last year after the original 1962-era hospital was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Fishermen’s, which is now designed to withstand the wind speeds of a Category 5 hurricane, offers specialized services such as 24/7 emergency care with nine emergency department beds.

Mariners Hospital: 91500 Overseas Hwy., Tavernier, 305-434-3000 In the Upper Keys, Mariners Hospital is a 25-bed hospital run by Baptist Health South Florida. Mariners dates back to 1962. It’s home to the only hospital-based hyperbaric chamber in the Keys. It uses oxygen therapy to treat illnesses that include diving-related decompression sickness.