Dropping COVID isolation requirement in England could lead to epidemic growth -advisers

People are seen relaxing in an outdoor seating area, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Scrapping COVID tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the coronavirus pandemic, government advisers said in a document published on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plans for living with COVID on Monday, and has said that he aims to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive for the coronavirus.

Health leaders have urged him not to be too gung-ho, with a survey showing most believed he should not scrap the requirement to self-isolate or end free testing.

The government's advisory pandemic modelling group SPI-M-O echoed that caution in easing the rules any further.

"While behaviour change following the lifting of restrictions has previously been gradual, a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth," SPI-M-O said in a document dated Feb. 2 but released on Friday, citing work done at the University of Warwick.

The Warwick estimates said that the combination of measures and behavioural change since before the pandemic, such as testing, self-isolation and mask wearing, were reducing transmission by around 20-45%.

The estimates indicate there is a potential for transmission to increase by around 25%-80% if the population were to return to pre-pandemic behaviour with no mitigations.

Britain has recorded 160,000 deaths from COVID-19, but Johnson has lifted lockdown restrictions as vaccination and the lower severity of the Omicron variant break the link between cases and deaths.

SPI-M-O said that waning immunity and new variants could act to increase or decrease transmission, and that the growth advantage of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron could mean modelling underestimates the trajectory for hospitalisations.

In SPI-M-O's central scenarios, which are not predictions, hospital admissions were not modelled to rise above their peak at the start of the year.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens of city leaders meet to address rise in antisemitic crimes across NYC

    It was a pre-planned event but took place just hours after another hate crime in the city.

  • Watch Team USA Figure Skaters Explain What They'd Say to Kamila Valieva

    U.S. figure skaters Alysa Liu, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell were asked what theyd say to Kamila Valieva after her stunning collapse in the free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • Chaos in the skies

    With hundreds of new incidents of unruly passengers, there is now a push to add those passengers to a no-fly list. But some lawmakers are speaking out against that move.

  • Column: Masks or no masks? Shaming or no shame? New phase of COVID-19 upends all we've learned

    As California moves from pandemic to endemic, don't expect the anxiety and uncertainty to fade. It will just transition to a new phase.

  • Canada approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for adults

    Canada on Thursday approved Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the fifth such shot to be cleared for use in the country. The vaccine's safety and effectiveness in people younger than 18 years have not yet been established, Health Canada said in a statement. Canada has committed to purchase 52 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to buy up to 24 million doses more.

  • Courtney Lawes ready to return against Wales after recovering from concussion

    The 32-year-old could resume the captaincy after missing the first two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations.

  • 19 Austin police officers charged for handling of 2020 George Floyd protests, union president says

    The grand jury's indictment is expected to ignite immediate controversy and place new attention on police operations during the 2020 protests.

  • Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases. Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

  • ‘It’s Terrifying’: Now Two Asian Spa Workers Have Been Killed in Albuquerque in a Single Month

    Albuquerque PD FacebookTwo Asian American women have been killed in recent weeks during suspected robberies at massage parlors in Albuquerque, putting the city’s Asian community on edge.“There is something going on and we don’t know what’s happening, but it’s terrifying,” Kristelle Siarza, a volunteer at the Asian Business Collaborative, told the Albuquerque Journal. “These strings of little robberies are becoming such a big gateway for where we are now.”Authorities are still working to determin

  • G20 finance leaders urge care in unwinding pandemic support

    Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies called Friday for a cautious and well coordinated approach to navigating recoveries from the pandemic. Finance ministers and top central bankers of the Group of 20 industrial nations agreed on a need to minimize the impact of moves by the U.S. and other countries to combat inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other measures to buffer economies from repeated waves of coronavirus outbreaks, said Indonesian central bank Gov. Perry Warjiyo. “We agreed that in order to support the global financial system we need a well coordinated and well considered normalization policy," Warjiyo told reporters in an online news conference.

  • EXPLAINER: How Trump testifying about his business hurts him

    A judge's refusal Thursday to throw out a subpoena seeking former President Donald Trump's testimony in an investigation of his business affairs won’t be the last word in the matter. Trump's lawyers can appeal Judge Arthur Engoron's decision, a process that could take some time. If the ruling holds up, though, Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, would have to meet with investigators from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office and answer (or refuse to answer) their questions.

  • AI acquires the power to manipulate fusion, but wait, it's actually good news

    A research group has taught AI to magnetically wrangle a high-powered stream of plasma used for fusion research — but wait! The project is a collaboration between Google's DeepMind and l'École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) started years ago when AI researchers from the former and fusion researchers from the latter met at a London hackathon. EPFL's Federico Felici explained the problem his lab was having with plasma maintenance in his tokamak.

  • The World's Largest Tokamak Just Crushed the Record for Nuclear Fusion Energy

    England's Joint European Torus (JET) produced 59 megajoules of energy for five seconds.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is about to go on its longest drive yet on Mars

    After a year on Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to set off on its longest trip yet on the surface of the Red Planet, driving stretches of the journey all by itself.The big picture: The mission to Mars, designed to search for evidence of ancient life on the planet and collect samples that could be brought back to Earth for the first time by a future mission, hints at how robots will help humans explore the solar system in the future. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • SpaceX’s latest innovation: A billionaire paying to be a test pilot

    One of Elon Musk’s repeat tricks is getting other people to pay when SpaceX tests innovative technology. To demonstrate the Falcon 9 rocket’s landing abilities, SpaceX simply strapped landing legs to rockets bought by NASA and other customers. When it came to human spaceflight, NASA paid for the development of SpaceX’s crew Dragon.

  • A Football Stadium-Sized Asteroid Will Swing Past Earth Today

    Don't worry, you're safe.

  • These are the best places to watch the upcoming rocket launch on the Eastern Shore

    The next Antares launch scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from Wallops Island may be visible throughout the Mid Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

  • Charities say Moderna patents could hit Africa COVID vaccine hub

    Moderna Inc has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. Moderna spokeswoman Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents "related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology" in South Africa and elsewhere, after a group of 60 Africa-based charities raised concerns about them. But she reiterated Moderna's October 2020 pledge not to enforce its COVID-19 related patents during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ancient Spinosaurus Fossil Sheds Light on the Huge Semi-aquatic Dinosaurs

    A 125-million-year old fossil sheds light on the Spinosaurus genus of dinosaurs. These semi-aquatic dinos were enormous and may have eaten sharks. The post Ancient Spinosaurus Fossil Sheds Light on the Huge Semi-aquatic Dinosaurs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The international space station will be bright over Boise on Saturday. Here’s how to spot it

    Don’t worry about needing binoculars or a telescope. You can see the International Space Station with the naked eye.