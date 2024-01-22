After dropping presidential bid, Burgum says he won't seek third term as governor

A month after dropping out of the presidential race, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has announced he won’t seek a third term as governor.

“Serving as governor and first lady of North Dakota has been one of the most incredible and rewarding experiences of our lives,” Burgum said in a statement Monday. “We are eternally grateful to the citizens for giving us this opportunity.”

Burgum, who repeatedly polled in the single digits while in the race for president, recently endorsed former President Donald Trump. The North Dakota governor dropped out of the race last month after operating on a mostly self-funded campaign, thanks to his prior career as a software entrepreneur. Burgum’s company, Great Plains Software, sold in 2001 to Microsoft for $1.1 billion.

The two-term governor made it to the debate stage twice, gaining some name recognition when he became the first candidate to offer $20 gift cards to those who contributed $1 to his campaign in an effort to hit the RNC’s qualifying rules.



Burgum, 67, first ran for governor in 2016 and won in a major upset when he defeated North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem by more than 20 points. Prior to being governor, Burgum had never held a public office.

While in office, Burgum has cut taxes, rolled back transgender rights and signed a law banning almost all abortions in the state. As a presidential candidate, Burgum said he would not sign a nationwide ban on abortion.