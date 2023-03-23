Dropsuite (ASX:DSE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Dropsuite (ASX:DSE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Dropsuite, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = AU$1.3m ÷ (AU$27m - AU$2.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Dropsuite has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 12%.

See our latest analysis for Dropsuite

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Dropsuite's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Dropsuite is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Dropsuite is employing 286% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Dropsuite's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 388% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dropsuite (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

