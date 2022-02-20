Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dropsuite Limited's (ASX:DSE) future prospects. Dropsuite Limited operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. The AU$136m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$2.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$947k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dropsuite will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Dropsuite

According to some industry analysts covering Dropsuite, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$1.4m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dropsuite's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Dropsuite currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Dropsuite, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Dropsuite's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Dropsuite worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Dropsuite is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Dropsuite’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.