Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dropsuite Limited's (ASX:DSE) future prospects. Dropsuite Limited operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. The AU$136m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$2.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$947k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dropsuite will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Dropsuite, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$1.4m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dropsuite's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Dropsuite currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

