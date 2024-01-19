Drought advisories lifted for 49 counties in Virginia, but not Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), in coordination with the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, has lifted the drought watch advisory for 49 counties throughout the Commonwealth, according to an update from the DEQ.

Although recent rains have helped alleviate deficits in soil moisture, streamflows, and groundwater levels, 15 counties remain under a drought watch advisory, and seven counties remain in a drought warning advisory, which includes Augusta County.

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality uses the indicators shown to gauge the presence and severity of hydrologic drought across 13 drought evaluation regions. A drought warning advisory is currently in place for the Shenandoah drought evaluation region as of Jan. 19, 2024.

A drought watch advisory remains in effect for the following areas

A drought watch advisory, which is intended to help Virginians prepare for a potential drought, has been lifted for the Eastern Shore, Middle James, Northern Piedmont, Northern Virginia, Roanoke River, and York-James regions, which include the following localities:

Eastern Shore: Accomack and Northampton counties

Middle James: Amherst, Nelson, Albemarle, Appomattox, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Goochland, Amelia, Powhatan, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover counties, and the cities of Petersburg, Lynchburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Charlottesville, and Richmond

Northern Piedmont: Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper, Louisa, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, and the City of Fredericksburg

Northern Virginia: Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington, and Fairfax counties

Roanoke River: Patrick, Franklin, Roanoke, Henry, Bedford, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Halifax, Charlotte, and Mecklenburg counties

York-James: Hampton, Newport News, James City, York, Charles City, and New Kent counties

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality uses the indicators shown to gauge the presence and severity of hydrologic drought across 13 drought evaluation regions. A drought warning advisory is currently in place for the Shenandoah drought evaluation region as of Jan. 19, 2024.

Augusta County remains under a drought warning advisory

A drought warning advisory indicates a significant drought is imminent and remains in effect for the Shenandoah region, which includes Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties.

Several factors have contributed to the improving drought conditions. Much of the Commonwealth has experienced above average precipitation during the past month. However, long-term precipitation deficits remain in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia (Upper James and Big Sandy regions), said the DEQ.

Streamflows have largely improved but are currently below the 25th percentile for the Big Sandy, New River, and Upper James regions. This is expected to improve in the coming days. Groundwater levels while somewhat improved throughout the Commonwealth, remain below the 5th percentile within the Big Sandy and Shenandoah regions.

DEQ is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed. All Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.

More: Augusta supervisors must provide closed session recordings

More: Two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Drought advisories lifted for 49 counties in Virginia, but not Augusta County