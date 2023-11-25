Drought conditions continue for area

Nov. 25—Although the Alabama Forestry Commission eased its no-burn restriction for several counties in the wake of widespread rainfall earlier this week, Cullman County and the rest of north Alabama remain under an ongoing fire alert as entrenched drought conditions continue into a second autumn month.

On Nov. 9, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide "No Burn Order" that prohibited all outdoor burning in Alabama, leaving future easing of the restriction to the state forestry commission. After rain swept through the northern part of the state this week, the commission on Nov. 22, declared 33 counties, including Cullman, free from the outright burn ban — though it left in place the fire alert, which permits one-day outdoor burning only for certified prescribed burn managers.

Portions of Cullman County saw rainfall in excess of 2 inches at the start of this week. But the isolated dousing wasn't enough to bump the county (or the rest of north Alabama) down from an "extreme" drought rating as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Cullman County's "D4 Extreme" drought status rates as the fourth most-severe drought category in the monitor's five-stepped drought classification system, exceeded only by the "D5 Exceptional" category, typically defined by most local drought indicators (such as rainfall and soil moisture) falling within the lowest 2 percent of historical norms. Despite the recent precipitation, however, counties in the state's extreme northeast and northwest corners continue to fall under the agency's "D5 Extreme" rating.

In all, 11 Alabama counties continue to operate under Ivey's original "No Burn Order," including Blount and Jefferson, as well as a swath of nine other counties to the south and east of Cullman. "The current burn restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester," the forestry commission stated in its Nov. 21 update, "at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires."

Current seven-day forecasts call only for a moderate chance of rainfall in Cullman County on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, seasonal daytime high temperatures in the 50s, and dry conditions extending into the latter part of next week. The U.S. Drought Monitor's long-range November drought forecast anticipates the current dry conditions persisting in Cullman County at least through the end of this month.

