Drought conditions continue in Tennessee. Will rainy weekend be any help?

Communities around Tennessee have been dealing with drought conditions in 2023. Luckily, 2024 is starting with much of the state getting some much needed rain.

Tennessee has seen drought conditions since October 2023 and peaked during the week of Nov. 21, 2023, when 56% of the state was considered at a level of “extreme” or “exceptional.” As 2023 came to a close, nearly half the state was still in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The first weekend of the new year is expected to bring rain to communities from Knoxville to Memphis, but will it be enough to get Tennessee out of drought conditions? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts dry conditions will continue for a couple of more months.

What parts of Tennessee are in a drought?

Nashville currently has “severe” drought conditions while many counties across Middle Tennessee face “extreme” drought.

Memphis and Shelby County are also under "extreme" drought conditions. While East Tennessee has abnormally dry to "severe" drought conditions.

Tennessee drought conditions ending Dec. 26.

TN weather: Rain expected for much of state

Rain, rain and more rain is expected to hit communities across Tennessee starting Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Memphis area has a 20% chance of rain starting Friday afternoon before more storms roll in that evening. Rain is expected to continue through Saturday.

For Nashville and Middle Tennessee, rain is predicted to hit the area starting around midnight and is expected to continue through Saturday.

Knoxville is predicted to see rain starting late Friday night or early Saturday morning through the rest of the day.

TVA shares tips for conserving water

Here are some water conservation tips shared by the Tennessee Valley Authority:

Wash dishes in your Energy STAR-rated dishwasher. Washing by hand uses an average of 27 gallons of water per load versus 3 gallons in your energy/water-efficient dishwasher.

Install a water-saving showerhead and take quick showers. An average shower uses 10 gallons of water.

Capture the water at your sink or shower as you wait for it to warm up or install an instant hot water heater.

Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth or washing your face.

Install low-flush toilets, which can reduce water consumption by up to 30%.

Make sure to fully load the washer before washing clothes.

Test for and fix internal leaks: dripping faucets, hoses, sprinklers and showerheads.

Reduce the number and length of times you run your sprinkler system.

Plant a native garden to save up to a 1/3 of the water used to maintain your lawn. Native flowers, bushes and grass not only require less water but also attract pollinators and enhance overall biodiversity.

Clean your vehicle at a commercial car wash that recycles water.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee drought conditions continue. Will weekend rain help?