Drought conditions improve, but still 'severe' across much of East Tennessee

Knox County and surrounding counties are no longer gripped by extreme drought, but are still dealing with severe drought conditions, according to data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Dec. 7.

The monitor measures droughts in five categories: abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.

After about 2.5 inches of rain Dec. 2-3, more than all the rain since Sept. 1, the Knoxville region saw the greatest one-week reduction in drought conditions of any area across the state.

The rain was not enough to fix the severe drought conditions, however. The western and northern parts of Knox County are in severe drought, while the eastern part of the county is in moderate drought.

Almost all of Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties are in severe drought, while half of Roane County is still in extreme drought.

When East Tennessee was facing exceptional drought in November, the region saw dozens of wildfires, some that were thousands of acres.

Now there are only two wildfires across the state, in Cocke County and Greene County, and both are fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Overall, 73% of the state is in extreme or severe drought, down from 77% in the monitor's data from Nov. 30.

A full 97% of the state was in some kind of drought on Dec. 7, and around 6 million Tennesseans were living in drought conditions.

The state has gotten around 43 inches of rain so far this year. Average rainfall for a given year is 52 inches.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks things like soil moisture, precipitation and streamflow, releases new data every Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Severe drought is often characterized by low water levels in streams and creeks and poorer air quality.

Extreme or exceptional drought means the ground and vegetation are so dry that large wildfires likely will be reported, as they were across the region in November.

They can also mean water levels are so low that aquatic animals die, though water levels throughout the Tennessee River watershed are controlled by the Tennessee Valley Authority to support the environment and maintain the water supply.

The monitor recommends that residents in extreme or severe drought areas conserve water.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee drought conditions severe in Knox County, Blount County