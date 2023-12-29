Drought continues to relent

Dec. 29—TRIAD — The drought locally and across much of North Carolina continues to recede as a threat after a series of steady rainfalls, capped by precipitation this week.

The greater High Point area recorded 1.7 inches of rain from Monday through Wednesday, with the bulk falling Tuesday. For the month the area has gotten 7 inches of rain, 4.3 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The area received 2.8 inches of rain during October and November combined, which intensified drought conditions. In western and northwestern parts of the state, drought conditions more severe than in the Piedmont Triad allowed wildfires to spread.

Amid this week's steady rains, the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council lowered the level of drought for sizable parts of the state. The council updates drought conditions weekly.

For the second straight week, Guilford and Randolph counties and all but the western slice of Davidson County are listed as abnormally dry, the least severe of five drought categories. By contrast, all three counties were listed in severe drought for the week of Nov. 21.

As of this week five counties in the western tip of North Carolina were listed in severe drought compared to 40 counties in western and central sections of the state with the same classification five weeks ago.

While a series of drenching rains during December have reduced the severity of drought, the calculation of drought relies on several factors, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Locklear.

"The drought is multi-faceted," Locklear told The High Point Enterprise.

Assessment of the drought also includes below-ground water levels and stream and river flows.

"You can't just go by how above normal we are with precipitation," Locklear said.

Still, regular rains help, and Locklear said the long-range forecast for North Carolina is for above-average precipitation through the winter.

