9 Everyday Foods That Are Making The Drought Even Worse

Farmers are struggling to keep crops from withering on the vine thanks to a severe drought affecting more than 4.5% of the continental United States ― and turning on the sprinklers could make the problem worse.

California, which grows two-thirds of our fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts, experienced a drought that lasted from 2011 to March 2019. The World Resources Institute estimates that more than 25% of the world’s crops are grown in regions with high water stress (we’re looking at you, California almonds).

“The shift toward more meat-based diets is becoming a major problem that puts pressure on water resources around the world,” said Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute, a nonprofit focused on finding solutions to worldwide water challenges. “We need to think about how our diets impact water use.”

Some foods require a lot more water to produce than others and our appetites for them could exacerbate water issues. These foods are taxing an already scarce resource.

Almonds

The iconic California crop is a major water hog. It takes a whopping 3.2 gallons of water to grow a single almond and, with more than 1.3 million acres of almond orchards in California, it is the most extensively irrigated crop in the state. It takes almond trees an average of three years to start bearing fruit.

Water is pumped into an irrigation canal at an almond orchard in Firebaugh, California. It takes 3.2 gallons of water to grow just a single almond. (Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

“Products that grow on trees require more water because they spend a lot of time not bearing any fruit, but must be kept alive to eventually bear fruits,” Anjuli Jain Figueroa, a postdoctoral scholar and water resources engineer, told HuffPost.

Beef

The amount of water cows drink (between 9 and 20 gallons per day) is a drop in the bucket compared with the 24 trillion gallons of water used annually to irrigate 56 million acres of cropland and pastureland nationwide, including land used to grow feed crops such as corn and wheat. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that it takes 150 gallons of water to produce a quarter pound of hamburger. The biggest issue with beef, Figueroa noted, is scale.

“In the U.S., we devote a lot of land and resources to cattle,” she explained. “Reducing the consumption of beef is one thing you can do to reduce water use.”

Milk

Got milk? You need to have water first. The U.S. is home to more than 9,400 dairy cattle and it takes significant water resources to quench their thirst and irrigate the crops used to feed them, Figueroa said. More than 52 gallons of water are used to produce a single 8-ounce glass of milk.

Beer

Water is the main ingredient in beer and, thanks to our passion for cracking a cold one, the U.S. beer industry sold more than 2.8 billion cases of beer in 2018.