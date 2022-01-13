Drought Gets A Bit Better + Supervisor Races Shaping Up

Morning, Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything you need to know to get this Friday started off right. Here's everything worth knowing today in Redwood City-Woodside.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 61 Low: 41.

Bay Cities FC To Host Tryouts In Redwood City (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) Piece of Cake: Redwood City chef navigates pandemic with positive outlook (Climate Online) Drought lessens in San Mateo County | Local News (San Mateo Daily Journal) San Mateo County supervisor races shaping up | Columnists (San Mateo Daily Journal)

County of San Mateo - Government: "Step right up and get your 1st, 2nd or booster shot at the walk-in Event Center Clinic, 2495 South Delaware St., San Mateo. No appointment necessary although appointments can be made on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/." (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "We love your furry family members, too, but please do not bring dogs to our vaccine clinics. Incident Commander Jeff Kearnan, pictured here, offered in this one instance to babysit a woman's dog so she could still get her COVID-19 vaccinne." (Facebook)

Henry Ford Elementary PTA: "We are so happy to launch our free after school 4th & 5th grade “Pi Shop” coding club! Thanks to our grandparent volunteer Dan and his support team Anna and Ms Martin! Python and Minecraft and Raspberry Pi, oh my!" (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Did you know that with a library card you can access films and documentaries online? Kanopy has a collection of documentaries in honor of Martin Luther King Jr." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Are you interested in developing your English language skills? Join our first ESL Conversation Group session of 2022! Sessions take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The first session will be held on Tuesday, January 18." (Facebook)

Project READ-Redwood City: "Join along for our virtual Book Club!" (Facebook)

Project READ-Redwood City: "Project READ's Jan. Tutor Training is CANCELED due to the new variant surge. Training is rescheduled for March, beginning 3/10. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time." (Facebook)

