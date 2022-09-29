Drought Pushes Mississippi River Grain Shipping Rate to a Record

Kim Chipman, Dominic Carey and Michael Hirtzer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- American farmers face yet another supply-chain headache just as harvest season moves into high gear: Not enough barges on a shrinking Mississippi River.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Drought is drying up the crucial US water artery. That means less room for vessels shipping out corn and soybeans, the biggest US crops. Barge rates reached $49.88 per ton on Tuesday, the highest on record and up nearly 50% from a year ago, according to a government report released Thursday.

The Mississippi River is by far the largest US export channel for corn and soybeans, accounting for more than half of the shipments bound for the world market. The barge woes are hitting at harvest time when supplies will be the biggest, and follow a harrowing season of weather setbacks and soaring inflation for farm necessities like fuel and fertilizer.

“It’s game time,” said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “We need our supply chain to be operating on all cylinders.”

US farmers are under intense scrutiny this year as the world is counting on their harvests to help restock food reserves drained by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Farmers stand to see less for their crops as grain companies typically are willing to pay less for crops when it costs more to ship them.

“The tight barge supply is problematic for grain shippers heading into harvest,” the US Department of Agriculture said in its weekly grain transportation report. Increased demand “will likely put even more upward pressure on barge rates.”

Fertilizer sought by US grain producers also are at risk, raising the prospect of renewed price surges for crop nutrients like nitrogen at a time of worsening food inflation.

Limited vessel capacity follows freight railroad disruptions earlier this month and ongoing challenges in securing trucks. The nationwide labor crunch is also a problem as the barge industry is having difficulty hiring and retaining workers, according to USDA.

Cargo from barges is unloaded and then reloaded onto larger bulk vessels for the world market. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation data, one barge can hold the same amount of 16 rail cars or 70 large semi trucks.

Meanwhile, lack of rain has sent the water route by Cairo, Illinois, where the Ohio River flows into the Mississippi, to critically low levels. It’s forecast to drop even more in October, according to US government data.

A single shipment of soybeans, the second-biggest US crop export after corn, has been cut in size by as much as 38%, according to Steenhoek.

The corn industry depends on the Mississippi River for moving 65% of its exports. It’s also the most “efficient and cost effective way for the corn belt to receive inputs,” said Matt Ziegler, public policy manager at the National Corn Growers Association.

While barge scarcity and rate spikes could be “detrimental” to growers, “I’m not sure there’s much we can do about it,” Ziegler said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ian’s Aftermath Even Harder to Fix With Supply Chain in Tatters

    (Bloomberg) -- The difficult job of rebuilding communities pummeled by Hurricane Ian is expected to be made even worse by a problem that’s lingered since the early days of the pandemic: snarled supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMe

  • Treasury 10-Year Yield Pares Advance After Rising to 2008 High

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes reversed sharply lower after touching the highest since October 2008 as the Bank of England said it would carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK bonds to help restore order to the market. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Wea

  • PG&E files to separate non-nuclear generation assets into standalone unit

    The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell a stake of up to 49.9% in the new non-nuclear generation unit called Pacific Generation LLC, which would provide a source of equity financing to help PG&E fund wildfire risk mitigation and clean energy investments, it added. PG&E would maintain majority ownership in the unit.

  • Six Big Threats Hurricane Ian Poses Now That It Has Come Ashore

    (Bloomberg) -- Tropical cyclones as powerful as Hurricane Ian threaten to wreak lasting damage to families, crops, coastlines and industries long after they roar ashore.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapT

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( NYSE:HPE ). The company's...

  • European rights agency polls people fleeing war in Ukraine

    The war in Ukraine forced millions of people to seek safety in neighboring EU countries. How were they treated? What needs to be improved?

  • Amazon Says a Wide Release of Astro Home Robot Is Finally ‘in Sight’

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Astro robot, unveiled with fanfare last year but then shipped in very low quantities, should be more widely available within the coming months, the company’s devices chief said. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets Wra

  • UK Long Bonds Post Record Rally as BOE Moves to Stem Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- UK 30-year bonds posted their biggest-ever rally after the Bank of England stepped in to halt a market crash fueled by forced selling from pension funds.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Scenarios: Energy UpdateRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The yield on

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Annex Regions in Plan Condemned by UN

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to sign treaties Friday to absorb four occupied regions of Ukraine after annexation votes condemned as illegal by the United Nations and world leaders including US President Joe Biden. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to address legislators on Friday, his spokesman said. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Product

  • Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking

    The merchant banking division was boosted by the sale of its wood and lumber products business, Idaho Timber, the bank said. The bank said in July it would reduce the size of its merchant banking portfolio that includes investments in real estate, oil and gas, and other public companies as part of a restructuring. The unit reported a 60% jump in revenue to $397.8 million in the three months ended Aug. 31, Jefferies said, compared with a 32% drop in its crown jewel, the investment banking and capital markets unit.

  • Pickleball Is So Hot That LeBron James Is Buying a Pro Team

    (Bloomberg) -- The frenzy of investment in pickleball shows no sign of slowing down.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandHurricane Ian Latest: Cuba Migrant Boat Sinks Off Florida, 23 MissingMajor League Pickleball, one of several professional leagues vying for promi

  • Hurricane Ian could worsen ongoing homeowners insurance crisis

    10 insurance companies have recently failed, including one covering Texas homeowners.

  • Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday kept the nation’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year. Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The more than four-decade-old program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.

  • ‘It’s like a river:’ Florida resident reacts to Ian’s surge

    Susan Flack of Naples, Florida, reacts to the floodwaters that swamped her condo building Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Ian came ashore on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Even Erdogan Is Taking Potshots at the UK Over Sterling’s Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has overseen a 50% drop in the lira in the past year but that didn’t stop him from weighing in on the crash in the pound. “The pound has blown up,” Erdogan declared at a televised event in Ankara. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has already faced criticism from the International Monetary Fund, Moody’s Investors Service and a host of international economists this week after her program of massive unfunded tax cuts spooked investors. That pushed th

  • Trump mocked Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health during cancer treatment, new book claims

    Former president made wink-wink comments about late justice’s health to aides

  • Pentagon chief offers support to Danish counterpart over Nord Stream pipeline leak

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Danish counterpart to offer potential U.S. assistance following explosions and leaks at the Nord Stream pipeline, according to a senior defense official. “Secretary Austin has had the opportunity to speak with [Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov] today and just offer that, if there’s any support that they need…

  • Orange Juice Futures Surge as Hurricane Ian Menaces Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is poised to ravage Florida’s orange crop as it tears across the state, flooding the state’s groves and ripping fruit off branches. Not only will it drive up the cost of juice for consumers, but may drive farmers struggling against disease and real estate development out of business.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s N

  • Genesis’s Co-Head of Crypto Sales, Trading Leaves in Latest Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Four senior executives at crypto brokerage Genesis have departed, as part of a leadership shuffle in the aftermath of its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and a broad market downturn.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Ba

  • US Encourages UK to Dial Back Tax-Cut Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is alarmed over the market turmoil triggered by the new UK government’s economic program and is seeking ways to encourage Prime Minister Liz Truss’s team to dial back its dramatic tax cuts.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 5