Drought largely exits local area, state

Nov. 2—MANKATO — The drought that gripped the state for most of the spring and summer has dissipated thanks to several widespread rains.

The latest Drought Monitor Map released Thursday shows most of the state is only "abnormally dry," including much of southern Minnesota. In the Mankato area, parts of counties to the west are now listed as having no drought.

The rest of the area in and around Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are only abnormally dry.

There are still some moderate and severe drought areas in southeast and extreme southwest Minnesota, as well as in north central and northwestern Minnesota.