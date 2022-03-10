Drought robs Amazon communities of 'life-giving' river

Megan Janetsky - San Pedro de los Lagos, Colombia
·5 min read
Orlando Rufino looks at boats lying on sandy ground where the river would have been
Boats sit on sandy soil where a river in Colombia's Amazon region would normally be flowing

Orlando Rufino stands in the bed of the river that he says has been "life-giving" for his people for hundreds of years.

"It's life, because it's what gives us everything," he explains.

A key source of transport, food and income for families like Mr Rufino's, the river has always snaked through dense jungle in southern Colombia, eventually linking up with the mighty Amazon.

But instead of wading through water, his feet sink into dry sand. Wooden boats that normally travel along its steady current sit forgotten next to him.

"Even during droughts, it has always gone up to here," Mr Rufino, 43, says, holding his hand over his head. "Right now, it's critical."

Orlando Rufino points at a tree to show where the level of the river would normally be
Orlando Rufino points to a tree trunk to show how high the river level would be normally

Historically, the dry season in the region runs from July to December. While the river level goes down during this time, it almost always remains deep enough for boats to travel, Mr Rufino says.

But over the past five years, the droughts have gradually worsened. This year, it has stretched for months longer than normal.

Usually metres deep, right now the river is little more than a trickle.

Such low water levels pose an existential threat to the estimated 30 million people that call the Amazon basin home, including Mr Rufino's indigenous Ticuna people.

Fisherman Orlando Rufino holds a fishing net
Mr Rufino relies on the river and its fish to feed his family

The director of the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development, Rodrigo Botero, says that climate change is to blame for the increased frequency of the droughts.

"And the ones who suffer are the people with the fewest resources," he adds.

Mr Botero, a scientist working across Colombia's Amazon region, has documented the destruction over the past decades.

Dubbed "the lungs of the planet", the Amazon basin's 6.9 million square kilometres (2.7m sq miles) of rainforest - land more than twice the size of India - has suffered rampant deforestation, which fuels climate change.

Roughly 15% of that forest has been destroyed across Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela since 1978, data gathered by the non-profit conservation news platform Mongabay suggests.

"Between deforestation and these massive droughts... local communities face more new problems every day," warns Mr Botero.

Deisi S&#xe1;nchez Parente, a representative of the community of San Pedro de Los Lagos, Colombia
Deisi Sánchez Parente worries about what the future may look like for her children

Deisi Sánchez Parente Bóatakü is one of those affected by the dropping river levels.

The 33-year-old who lives in San Pedro de los Lagos - deep in Colombia's Amazon region, near the border with Peru and Brazil - normally sends her children to school by boat.

But with river levels too low to navigate, their half-hour journey has turned into a two-hour trek on foot through dense jungle terrain.

Every day, she wakes her children up at 03:30 to make it to school in time. "Sometimes they tell me: 'Mommy, I don't want to go to class, it's too far.'"

A child stands in a hut with his school backpack
When the river is too low to go by boat, school children have to get up extra early

For Mr Rufino, a fisherman and farmer, the drought means that half of his work has evaporated. Fish have moved to deeper waters and the community struggles to water its crops, he explains.

And even when he and his fellow farmers manage to grow something, they cannot take it to market without boats.

"You lose money, because there is no way to sell anything. There's no transport," he says.

Mr Botero says that in some extreme cases he has seen livestock die due to lack of water. Wild animals that communities normally hunt for food migrate to places where water is more abundant.

He warns that food scarcity could increase further in populations that already face disproportionately high rates of malnutrition.

Indigenous communities have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the effects the drought could have on approximately 350 different ethnic groups in the region.

A woman puts her hand in the river
The river is the lifeblood of many communities who dwell by its banks

"We don't want any more speeches. We are facing an Amazon that's at the point of no return," the head of the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin, José Gregorio Díaz, told a press conference recently, as United Nations leaders met to discuss the issue.

To make matters worse, large swathes of Colombia's Amazon region have been ravaged by forest fires since the beginning of the year.

While data on the fires is still not available, the country's environmental ministry published a memo in January saying they appeared to be the worst the region had experienced in a decade.

"What is happening is unheard of," says Mr Botero. "It's one of the biggest fires that I've seen in 10 years. Really, it's an apocalyptic situation."

The fear is that in long term the fires will contribute to changing climate conditions, thrusting the region into a vicious cycle of burns and drought.

Children play in the river
Children have been taking advantage of the low river levels to play, but the drought is causing huge problems

Back in her small community, Ms Sánchez Parente is feeding her baby in her small brick home. She says she worries about what the future may look like for her children.

"It never used to be like this," she says. "They're things that make you sad, because everything has changed so much."

You may want to watch:

Recommended Stories

  • How much money House candidates are raising

    Data: FEC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios The top fundraisers in the House have something in common: high profiles.Why it matters: In a chamber with four times more members than the Senate, having a title, unique brand or loud voice is a proven way to raise money as a candidate in the House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In this year's Senate campaigns, donations are mostly flowing to tough-to-win states.And Democratic challengers are outpacing incumbents in

  • Pence took Trump-donor Miriam Adelson’s private jet to Israel

    Mike Pence flew to Israel this week on the private jet owned by arguably the most powerful donor in Republican politics, Miriam Adelson, two sources familiar with the situation told Axios.Why it matters: The former vice president, who fell out with Donald Trump because he refused the former president's demands to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election result, is contemplating challenging Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Biden's crypto order spurs jump in bitcoin price

    The price of bitcoin jumped after President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to review U.S. oversight of cryptocurrencies, a sign of regulation to come. According to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk, Bitcoin's price rose almost 9 percent, reaching $41,944 as of Wednesday evening. Biden ordered officials a number of government agencies to study how the government should monitor and regulate the booming industry. The order asked the...

  • Big Snow ski resort at American Dream plans to reopen for Memorial Day, months after fire

    After a fire shut down American Dream's Big Snow indoor ski resort in September, construction and manufacturing delays have prolonged repairs.

  • Guatemala increases abortion penalty, bans same-sex marriage

    Guatemalan lawmakers have increased prison sentences for women who have abortions, bucking a recent trend in Latin America toward expanding access to the procedures. As some of Latin America’s largest countries — Mexico, Argentina, Colombia — have expanded abortion access in the past two years, there remain countries where conservative religious trends continue to hold sway. Late Tuesday — International Women’s Day — Guatemala’s Congress passed a “Protection of Life and Family” law that also targeted the LGBTQ community.

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • Fact check: Satirical claim that Biden is selling Alaska to Russia

    The claim originated from The Babylon Bee, a satire website.

  • Retail investors are ‘in a turmoil’ amid market volatility, former TD Ameritrade CEO says

    Joe Moglia, Former TD Ameritrade Chairman and CEO, and Executive Director Of Football at Coastal Carolina University, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the era of NIL deals in college sports, the state of the market bearing geopolitical pressures, types of investors, sector actions,

  • Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

    A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people. The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

  • NY comptroller explains the ‘reputational risk’ of investing in Russian companies

    New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the power multinational companies like McDonald's hold by de-investing from Russia and the reputational and operational risks by continuing despite sanctions.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • New Jersey Man, 25, Still Missing 2 Days After Being Swept Out to Sea While Swimming in Hawaii

    The Kaua'i Police Department has identified the missing man as Matthew Preziose

  • A spider as big as the palm of your hand could soon invade the East Coast, scientists say

    First spotted in the United States in Georgia in 2013, the Joro spider has taken over the southeast, and a new study says they could soon go up north.

  • Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow

    AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists says a powerful and far-reaching storm will form at the end of the week and unload everything from heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to high winds, snow and a rapid freeze-up across the eastern third of the United States. "Confidence is growing for a significant storm that will bring wide-reaching impacts," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. The end-of-the-week storm will form along the central Gulf Coast as frigid Arctic air dives southward

  • Disney guests wade through floods after surprise storm: 'Never seen the likes [of this] in 17 years'

    Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort were forced to wade through ankle-high waters following a flash flooding in Florida.

  • Bradenton proposal would end city's curbside recycling pick-up

    Bradenton proposal would end city's curbside recycling pick-up

  • Winter weather advisory issued in Southern Tier, Hudson Valley. How much snow to expect.

    The snow isn't done yet. A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday.

  • Population growth challenges Texas' Hill Country

    Booming population growth, coupled with changing climate patterns, unslakable groundwater thirst and political challenges, leave the Texas Hill Country newly vulnerable. Driving the news: A recently released report from the Texas Hill Country Conservation Network reveals a region facing profound threats to its future. The network is a partnership of dozens of organizations working across an 18-county region of Central Texas to protect waterways, vistas and wildlife.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • This 34,000-Ton ‘Infinity Train’ Will Recharge Itself... With Gravity

    It’s all in the power of kinetic energy. Oh, and batteries.

  • A mountain lion has been spotted roaming Silver Lake. Could it be the famed P-22?

    Los Angeles residents spotted a mountain lion on the streets Tuesday night, sparking speculation it may be Griffith Park's P-22.