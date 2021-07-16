With drought setting in statewide, all Idahoans can play a part in conserving water

Jeff Raybould
·4 min read

As a lifelong farmer and the chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board, it’s been amazing to watch our state’s potential 2021 water supplies diminish from what was shaping up to be a comparatively decent winter with near-average snowpack in most areas of the state to a bone-dry spring.

Although major drought conditions have been present in portions of the state, we are now seeing drought setting in statewide.

Jeff Raybould
Jeff Raybould

An extreme triple-digit heat wave hit us early in June, and here we are in the traditionally hot and dry months of July and August, with no relief in sight.

The heat and the drought are hitting us like a one-two punch statewide, with a third uppercut coming in the form of wildfires and smoke.

Somehow, we must endure with rapidly diminishing water supplies as the extreme heat leads to increased water evaporation everywhere and reduced streamflow runoff from the mountains, while demand for water is increasing to irrigate crops on our farms, provide water for livestock and supply water for all our needs in commerce and industry as well as for our homes and communities.

Unfortunately, this is a year when we’ll see ag producers and others with junior water rights experience curtailment of their water rights that will cause severe economic hardship. In some basins without water storage facilities, they may run out of water entirely.

The Idaho Water Resource Board is charged by the Idaho Legislature to plan for Idaho’s future water needs while also providing a plan for a sustainable supply of water for everyday use statewide. Our State Water Plan has a Sustainability Policy, adopted in 2016, that says, in part:

“Water is the foundation of Idaho’s economy and culture; the lives and livelihoods of Idahoans depend on a reliable supply of water. Stewardship of Idaho’s water resources begins with the realization that the water resources of the state are not inexhaustible.”

Clearly, this is a year when we are experiencing the effects of drought across the state. As a board, we encourage everyone to do what they can to conserve water. Every single drop counts. Everyone can do their part.

“Be creative, be innovative, every little bit of conservation can go a long ways,” says my colleague, Roger Chase, vice-chair of the Idaho Water Board, who lives outside Pocatello.

There are many things that Idahoans can do on a voluntary basis to save water on the farm as well as in the city.

For example, many onion farmers in Southwest Idaho have converted to drip irrigation to produce the best crops while saving water and money from less energy use. In Eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley, some farmers have converted pivot sprinklers to low-elevation sprinkler applications that lower water nozzles down to just above the crops, to increase efficiency by reducing evaporation.

Crop experts from the University of Idaho Extension and Natural Resources Conservation Service help farmers determine how much water is needed to grow various crops. Using this expertise, it’s possible to check soil-moisture levels on an ongoing basis to ensure that you’re not over-watering.

Water Board member Dean Stevenson recommends fixing leaks on sprinkler wheel lines, checking the pumping pressure, the regulators and nozzles on pivot systems to ensure they’re all in good working order. It’s important to maximize the efficiency of our irrigation systems and avoid irrigating when conditions such as afternoon heat cause more evaporation, he says.

Often, we see end guns on pivots watering the roads or areas outside the boundary of a farm field. Water Board member Brian Olmstead recommends shutting off end guns to save water being applied on non-cropland, including roads, and using a hand line or other higher-efficiency application method to cover a hard-to-reach area of a field.

In our cities, municipal water providers are providing many recommendations for conserving water, including watering lawns in the early morning hours or at night, xeriscaping and finding ways to save water in the home. It takes 27 gallons of water to wash dishes by hand, for example, compared to 3 gallons in a modern, efficient dishwasher unit. Fixing a leaky toilet can save up to 100 gallons of water per day.

A cover for your swimming pool can save thousands of gallons per year just by reducing evaporation.

Idaho’s State Water Plan calls on our citizens to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Whatever you can do to save water may free up water supplies for others who have a desperate need. Any farmers with surplus water can offer up extra water for lease or rent in a local water rental pool or through the state water supply bank.

In addition to the immediate need to conserve, the Water Board continues to look for ways to capture more of our water resources for use within the state. The board will work with Gov. Little, the Legislature and all stakeholders to plan, develop and provide for additional ways to meet our current needs and prepare for the future.

Jeff Raybould is the chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board. He farms in St. Anthony.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite photos shows shocking impact of climate crisis in western US

    From Lake Mead to the Sierra Nevada mountains, striking images illustrate the extent of the climate crisis

  • Colin Farrell discusses facing the Arctic cold filming ‘The North Water’

    The actor shares what it was like to film in Antarctica with limited cellular and internet service and his transformation for the role of the Penguin in "The Batman" movie.

  • DaVita, former CEO indicted on labor market collusion charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dialysis provider DaVita and its former CEO Kent Thiry were indicted by a federal grand jury in Denver on charges they conspired with competitors not to hire each other's key employees, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. DaVita allegedly had an agreement with Surgical Care Affiliates LLC, which was charged in January. DaVita and Thiry allegedly had an anti-poaching agreement with SCA from 2012 to 2017 that sought to prevent each company from wooing away each other's senior-level employees, the department said.

  • Thousands of baby flamingos die at lake in Turkey after drought

    Farming and climate crisis blamed for water shortage

  • Vocal Anti-Vaccine Chiropractors Split the Profession

    Anyone who listened to the Idaho chiropractor Steven Baker’s podcast in May would have heard a cornucopia of misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccines protecting hundreds of millions of people against it. In an episode titled “Are the ‘Vaccinated’ People Dangerous?” (they aren’t), he claimed that scientists had never identified the whole virus (they have), that the vaccines turned people into “modern-day zombies” who spewed spike proteins in every breath and body fluid (they don’t),

  • 'Culinary diplomacy' as chefs of world leaders gather

    Have you ever wondered what world leaders eat?The head chefs of about 20 world leaders arrived in Paris for a show of "culinary diplomacy” White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford {arrow}WHITE HOUSE EXECUTIVE CHEF, CRISTETA COMERFORD, SAYING:"The culinary diplomacy is a great tool for chefs, because in our world, food unites. So in any table, in any gathering of eating and having communion together, we're able to exchange ideas, exchange stories and this is actually, for us as chefs, the best tool that we could ever use."Kremlin honorary chef Jerome Rigaud {arrow}French Foreign Ministry chef, Thierry Charrier {arrow}FRANCE'S AMBASSADOR FOR GASTRONOMY, GUILLAUME GOMEZ, SAYING:"We head chefs of Elysee palace have to be ambassadors of French cuisine on the table of Britain's queen, of the American president. Of course, we think that our work has an influence at least on the ambience or over everything that could be negotiated during a visit. And our slogan in the 'Chefs des Chefs' club is that if politics divide people, good food on the table reunites, and so of course, we hope that we all have a role to play."

  • Washington state declares drought emergency

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide drought emergency due to hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. Citing record temperatures, increased wildfire activity and drought, Inslee called it “the summer of climate change.” (July 14)

  • New heatwave in the West

    Even if you don’t live in the West, all Americans will soon feel the effects of these extreme conditions, as ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

  • Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River amid drought

    Farmers, environmentalists and small-town business owners gathered at the Hoover Dam on Thursday to call for a moratorium on building pipelines and dams along the Colorado River that they say would jeopardize the 40 million people who rely on it as a water source. Federal officials expect to make the first-ever water shortage declaration in the Colorado River basin next month, prompting cuts in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

  • NASA images show devastating effects of California's drought

    Fast snowmelt has left reservoirs without the freshwater needed to sustain the state during its driest months.

  • Could Plug Power Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Even after its fall this year, Plug Power stock is up more than 1,000% in two years. But does that guarantee similar returns in the coming years?

  • SUV collides with Yellowstone bison, night driving at issue

    A recent collision involving a bison and a large SUV in Yellowstone National Park should serve as a reminder to park visitors to drive extra carefully at night.

  • US to end large, old-growth timber sales in Alaska forest

    The Biden administration said Thursday that it is ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales in the country's largest national forest — the Tongass National Forest in Alaska — and will focus on forest restoration, recreation and other noncommercial uses. The U.S. Agriculture Department, which includes the Forest Service, also said it will take steps to reverse a Trump administration decision last year to lift restrictions on logging and road-building in the southeast Alaska rainforest, which provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. A 2001 rule prohibits road construction and timber harvests with limited exceptions on nearly one-third of national forest land.

  • Water-gulping farms face tighter controls as groundwater levels drop in central SC

    Big farms in counties near Columbia face first-time controls on how much water they siphon from the ground. The idea is to protect dwindling water supplies.

  • Officials change animal names over discrimination concerns

    U.S. officials have changed the name of various animals as the public has put a greater emphasis on identifying and correcting controversial language.

  • Teen shark attack survivor teams with FIU professor and National Geographic to tell her story

    Paige Winter was enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, frolicking in waist-deep ocean water when she felt a tug on her left foot. The tug got stronger, and she was pulled underwater. It was then that she came face-to-face with the shark that her left leg clenched in its jaws. Winter, then 17, used her hands to pry the shark’s mouth off her leg. She lost two fingers as she fought to free ...

  • Los Angeles beaches reopen almost three days after 17 million gallons of sewage spill into Santa Monica Bay

    Los Angeles authorities reopened four miles of beaches after 17 million gallons of sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay Sunday.

  • Tampa Bay waterfront restaurants take a hit from Red Tide

    INDIAN SHORES — Frank Chivas is counting himself lucky — at least, for now. His restaurants, several of which are seafood-focused and water-adjacent, have so far been spared the worst effects of the recent Red Tide — toxic algal blooms that have plagued huge swaths of Tampa Bay and Pinellas County beaches. “It hasn’t affected us one bit,” Chivas said. “We’ve been very, very lucky. But, I’m ...

  • Please stop calling attacks by sharks "shark attacks," okay?

    The International Cabal of Sharks Scientists would very much prefer it if everyone could stop referring to those times when sharks attack people as “shark attacks.” Instead, The Sydney Morning Herald reported yesterday that experts are now urging local government officials to begin employing terms like “bites” or “negative encounters” for future... uhh let’s see, how do we put this... toothy events given social research into how the public generally perceives and reacts to shark incidents.

  • 1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

    Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements, officials said Thursday. The grizzly, along with her three cubs, were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Washington-Idaho state line on U.S. Forest Service land.