Droupadi Murmu: Who is the BJP nominee for Indian president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat
Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Droupadi Murmu was chosen from among 20 names under consideration, the BJP said

India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal politician, as its candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections.

The 64-year-old former teacher, who comes from Odisha (Orissa) state, has spent decades with the BJP and had a stint as a state governor.

If elected, she would be the country's first tribal leader in the top post.

The president in India is the head of the state, but does not exercise executive powers.

He or she is elected by the members of both the houses of parliament and of the legislative assemblies of states and federally-administered union territories.

Analysts say the BJP has enough numbers to ensure its nominee's success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is "confident" that she will make a "great president".

Announcing her nomination on Tuesday after a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board, party president JP Nadda said Ms Murmu was chosen after a detailed discussion of 20 names that the party and its allies had considered.

Ms Murmu said she learnt about her nomination from television and the news had "surprised" and "delighted" her.

"As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post," she told reporters after learning of her nomination.

Political leaders from all parties in Odisha welcomed her nomination, describing her as a "daughter of the soil". Ms Murmu said she was "optimistic" about getting support from all the elected lawmakers in the state.

In the elections, Ms Murmu will be pitted against the opposition candidate - veteran politician and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. A senior minister in the BJP government led by then prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in the 1990s and early 2000s, Mr Sinha is now a vocal critic of the party and Mr Modi.

His nomination came after two veteran opposition politicians - Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah - and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, rejected the opposition's offer to stand for the post.

The presidential election is to be held on 18 July and the results declared on 21 July.

The winning candidate will replace President Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Ms Murmu first came into the limelight in 2017 when she was rumoured to be among the names under consideration by the BJP ahead of the presidential election that year. She was then serving as the governor of the state of Jharkhand.

Born on 20 June 1958 in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district, Ms Murmu belongs to the Santhal community, one of India's oldest and largest tribal groups.

Daughter of a village council chief, she studied at the Ramadevi Women's College in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

Beginning her career as a clerk for the Odisha government, she served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and energy department from 1979-1983.

She also taught at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Center in Rairangpur from 1994-1997.

Her political career began in 1997 when she was elected as a councillor in the local polls in Rairangpur, a city close to her hometown.

As a member of the BJP, she was elected to the state assembly twice - in 2000 and in 2009 - from the Rairangpur seat.

From 2000-2004, she was a minister in the state's coalition government, led by Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal party. Initially in charge of commerce and transport, she later handled the fisheries and animal resources portfolios.

From 2006 to 2009, Ms Murmu was the president of the BJP's state wing for "scheduled tribes" - tribal communities recognised by India's constitution as socially and economically disadvantaged.

She left active politics in 2015 after she was appointed as the first female governor of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

She was also the first tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as governor of a state and held the position for six years until July 2021.

According to BBC Hindi's Ravi Prakash in Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, Ms Murmu won much appreciation as during her tenure, the governor's office was open to people from all communities and walks of life.

More from the BBC on India:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tens of thousands displaced in northeast India floods

    STORY: Roads and railway lines were submerged, with people wading through waist-high brown churning waters, carrying their belongings and livestock.Many of India's rivers rose to dangerous levels, breaking their natural embankments and inundating floodplain areas.A humanitarian crisis could emerge if the floods do not recede and proper rescue operations are not conducted.In Assam, armed forces were called in for rescue efforts after landslides killed at least nine people and displaced 1.9 million from their homes in the last 10 days.Torrential rains lashed 25 of the state's 33 districts for a sixth day.India has experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated areas.

  • Macron holds postelection talks with French party leaders

    French President Emmanuel Macron was holding talks Tuesday with France’s main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne formally offered her resignation Tuesday, in line with the tradition after parliamentary elections. Macron’s alliance, Together!, won 245 seats in Sunday's parliamentary elections — but fell 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

  • Tribal woman likely to be India's next ceremonial president

    A woman representing India’s poor tribal community is likely to be the country’s next president after the governing Bharatiya Janata Party picked up Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday as its candidate for the post. The presidency is a ceremonial post and the election of Murmu, 64, is a formality with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in a strong position to galvanize support for her among lawmakers representing parliament and state legislatures. The BJP chose Murmu at the party’s parliamentary board meeting Tuesday chaired by Modi.

  • Sri Lanka's crisis cripples once burgeoning middle class

    Miraj Madushanka never thought he'd need government rations to ensure his family could eat two meals a day, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the worst in its history, has recast his life and those of many others in its burgeoning middle class. Families that never had to think twice about fuel or food are struggling to manage three meals a day, cutting back on portions. An island nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka is hurtling towards bankruptcy after amassing $51 billion in foreign debt.

  • Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output. "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said. Toyota and other car makers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

  • Sidhu Moose Wala: What we know about India rapper's murder

    Police have made a number of arrests, but how close are they to solving Sidhu Moose Wala's murder?

  • Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde claims support of 46 MLAs

    Shiv Sena leaders blame Eknath Shinde's revolt on BJP, saying the party plans to topple its government

  • Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt on start of regional tour

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said, starting his first tour outside the Gulf region in over three years. The prince's trip comes ahead of next month's visit to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is expected to meet Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia after a visit to Israel, with the Ukraine conflict and regional security on the agenda. Prince Mohammed, known as MbS, will hold talks with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Turkey on strengthening bilateral cooperation and matters of joint interest, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

  • Saudi crown prince visits Jordan in thaw of ties, raising hope for new investments -officials

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday amid a thaw in relations after years of tension due to divergent views on regional conflicts and unfulfilled pledges of aid. The first visit to Jordan in years by the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia comes at a time, officials say, when Jordan's economy is struggling with the economic knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. Business leaders and officials hope it will unblock at least $3 billion of investment projects that Saudi Arabia committed to in recent years but which never materialized.

  • World's largest freshwater fish is 13-foot-long sting ray

    It was caught in a river in Cambodia. WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

  • Airplane catches fire at Miami airport after landing gear "collapsed," FAA says

    According to airport officials, there were 126 people onboard, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

  • Boehly named new Chelsea chairman, Granovskaia departs

    Todd Boehly was Wednesday named as Chelsea's new chairman to replace Bruce Buck and will act as interim sporting director after the club confirmed the departure of Marina Granovskaia.

  • U.S. House subcommittee rejects Biden proposal to close Savannah combat training center

    U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee is against the closure of Savannah's Combat Readiness Training Center outlined in Biden's 2023 budget plan.

  • EU signals shift to coal, accuses Russia of 'rogue moves' on gas

    BRUSSELS/OSLO (Reuters) -The European Union will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels. European leaders have rounded on Russia after flows through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline were cut to just 40% of capacity, deepening an energy standoff after the invasion of Ukraine prompted Europe to impose tough sanctions on Moscow. To cope with gas shortfalls, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Europe must replace Russian energy supplies while doubling down on efficiency and renewables, including nuclear power.

  • Biden, Powell, and Economists Agree: Forecasting a Recession Is Tricky

    Bitcoin is back above $21,000 after wild weekend ride, Yellen says recession isn’t inevitable but economists see otherwise, JetBlue sweetens its offer for Spirit Airlines, and other news to start your day.

  • Ukraine pleads for more weapons amid pressure to cede land for peace

    Ukraine is pleading for heavier weapons and more ammunition as Russia has focused its efforts in the country’s eastern Donbas region, a fight taking place amid a brewing debate over whether Ukraine should cede some of the land in an effort for peace. Even with the Biden administration’s new commitment of $1 billion in lethal aid that…

  • Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to arrive in Ankara on Wednesday, making his first visit to Turkey following the slaying of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. As Saudi Arabia and Turkey press ahead with efforts to repair ties that were strained by Khashoggi's killing, the crown prince will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the last leg of a Middle East tour that also took him to Egypt and Jordan. Erdogan said talks with Prince Mohammed, who is commonly referred to by his initials MBS, would focus on advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.”

  • India to Resist Anti-US Messaging at BRICS Summit With Xi, Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- India is expected to push back against an anticipated effort by Chinese President Xi Jinping to use this year’s BRICS summit as a platform to highlight his efforts to build an alternative to the US-led global order, according to Indian officials with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning Si

  • California eyes banning loitering for prostitution arrests

    California lawmakers on Monday finally sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a hot potato of a bill that would bar police from making arrests on a charge of loitering for prostitution, nine months after the measure passed the Legislature. Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener and other supporters said arrests for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution often rely on police officers’ perceptions and disproportionately target transgender, Black and Latino women. Greg Burt, a spokesman for the California Family Council, and other opponents fear it’s part of an eventual effort to decriminalize prostitution.

  • Israel lawmakers take 1st step toward dissolving parliament

    Israeli lawmakers voted in favor of dissolving parliament in a preliminary vote on Wednesday, setting the wheels in motion to send the country to its fifth national election in just over three years. It came two days after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced he was disbanding his unraveling governing coalition of eight ideologically diverse parties just over a year after he took office. The historic coalition, which unseated longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, was wracked by infighting and defections in recent months.