Here’s What Drove Artisan Global Equity Fund to Invest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTHX returned 15.95%, Advisor Class fund APDHX posted a return of 15.98%, and Institutional Class fund APHHX returned 16.04%, compared to a return of 9.76% for the MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Global Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a technology company. On March 16, 2023, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock closed at $82.22 per share. One-month return of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was -17.79%, and its shares lost 24.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a market capitalization of $218.288 billion.

Artisan Global Equity Fund made the following comment about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Finally, within our technology theme, an area that we have trimmed heavily over the year, we exited Alphabet due to deteriorating fundamentals and reinitiated a position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), a stock we have owned previously, as it enters a new phase in its history, one most likely without founder Jack Ma after he became a lightning rod for the Chinese government’s technology crackdown beginning in late 2020. We are attracted to the company’s secular growth prospects in online and mobile commerce."

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is in 13th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 113 hedge fund portfolios held Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 105 in the previous quarter.

