He drove to an Exxon after fatally shooting a man, police say. Can video help identify him?

A man speeds into a central Broward Exxon station in a U-Haul pickup truck, gets out and walks toward another car while carrying a gun. He then gets back in the truck and takes off, video released Friday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows.

But what the video doesn’t show is when or where the man in the other car, a silver Chevrolet Cavalier, got shot.

BSO said Friday they were looking for the man holding the gun, who detectives say likely shot the man at a different location and then followed him to the gas station.

The wounded man, who died from his injuries, was identified as 43-year-old William Bland Jr.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at 610 NW 27th Ave.

“Investigators are hoping the release of surveillance video of the aftermath of the killing will pry loose a vital clue from the community to solve the murder of William Bland Jr.,” BSO said in a news release.

Video starts with the Cavalier pulling into the station. At about the same time, the U-Haul arrives at the station from a different entrance. The man in the U-Haul can be seen walking toward the car, but the car is off camera. The U-Haul peels off.

When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the gas station, they rushed Bland to a nearby hospital, but he died.

“Investigators believe Bland was shot before entering the gas station, but it’s unclear where the shooting happened or what led to it,” BSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).