I drove a Ferrari that costs $1,500 a day to rent from a luxury car service. I felt like a celebrity.

The Ferrari Portofino has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Starr Luxury Cars

I drove a Ferrari Portofino from a luxury rental service.

I panicked at first when I saw all the different controls on the steering wheel.

But driving it made me feel like a celebrity — especially when people started taking pictures.

I drove a Ferrari Portofino in London, UK, from a luxury rental service.

A red Ferrari is a classic. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Starr Luxury Cars, a company that wants to operate as an Airbnb-type service for luxury electric cars, was established in 2016 by Ikennor Ordor.

There's been a surge in interest in luxury car rentals. Volkswagen Financial Services reported a 144% rise in rent-a-car bookings in November compared with the same month in 2020. Starr Luxury Cars

Among the brands available are Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes, Tesla, and Range Rover.

A Lamborghini Evo. Starr Luxury Cars

Ordor said he wants to create a personal, easy experience for customers that allows them took book a car in nine clicks.

A Rolls-Royce. Starr Luxury Cars

The coupé cabriolet I drove is a "Portofino" model. It was released in 2017, replacing the Ferrari California.

The Ferrari Portofino. Starr Luxury Cars

This Ferrari has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

The engine. Starr Luxury Cars

Its hard-top roof can be opened and closed in 14 seconds.

The hard-top is being opened. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

It costs $1,500 a day to rent for a minimum of two days or $1,100 a day for a minimum of four days.

Ferrari is written on the boot of the car. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Ferrari can seat four people. I was surprised to find plenty of legroom in the front.

The Ferrari without the top on. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I noticed that other drivers tended to give me right-of-way. Ordor said: "They don't want to get into an accident with you."

The Ferrari is easier to drive than most people believe. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I panicked when I sat behind the steering wheel because I didn't know what to do to start the car, or how to set up the height of the steering wheel or my seat.

Steering wheel of the Ferrari Portofino, which features a number of controls. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

But after a few seconds, I took a breath and realised it wasn't too complicated.

Controls are all over the steering wheel and in between the front seats. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I can definitely attest that a Ferrari is a good way to show off.

The company's CEO Ikenna Ordor is in the driver seat. Starr Luxury Cars

Overall, driving the Ferrari made me feel like a celebrity, especially with people taking pictures as I drove by. I could get used to it.

The car was parked in front of Kai's restaurant, in Mayfair, London. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

