I drove a Ferrari that costs $1,500 a day to rent from a luxury car service. I felt like a celebrity.

Sam Tabahriti
·3 min read
A Red Ferrari Portofino in London, UK.
The Ferrari Portofino has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.Starr Luxury Cars

  • I drove a Ferrari Portofino from a luxury rental service.

  • I panicked at first when I saw all the different controls on the steering wheel.

  • But driving it made me feel like a celebrity — especially when people started taking pictures.

I drove a Ferrari Portofino in London, UK, from a luxury rental service.

The Ferrari Portofino parked in front of Kai's restaurant in Mayfair, London.
A red Ferrari is a classic.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Starr Luxury Cars, a company that wants to operate as an Airbnb-type service for luxury electric cars, was established in 2016 by Ikennor Ordor.

Starr Luxury Cars's CEO poses next to the Ferrari Portofino.
There's been a surge in interest in luxury car rentals. Volkswagen Financial Services reported a 144% rise in rent-a-car bookings in November compared with the same month in 2020.Starr Luxury Cars

Among the brands available are Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes, Tesla, and Range Rover.

View of a parked Lamborghini Evo in white,
A Lamborghini Evo.Starr Luxury Cars

Ordor said he wants to create a personal, easy experience for customers that allows them took book a car in nine clicks.

Ikenna Ordor reversing a black Rolls Royce onto a driveway.
A Rolls-Royce.Starr Luxury Cars

The coupé cabriolet I drove is a "Portofino" model. It was released in 2017, replacing the Ferrari California.

A view from the back of the Ferrari Portofino.
The Ferrari Portofino.Starr Luxury Cars

This Ferrari has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

The engine of the Ferrari.
The engine.Starr Luxury Cars

Its hard-top roof can be opened and closed in 14 seconds.

The Ferrari parked in London, and the hard top being opened.
The hard-top is being opened.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

It costs $1,500 a day to rent for a minimum of two days or $1,100 a day for a minimum of four days.

Logo of the Ferrari.
Ferrari is written on the boot of the car.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Ferrari can seat four people. I was surprised to find plenty of legroom in the front.

The Ferrari seen from above.
The Ferrari without the top on.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I noticed that other drivers tended to give me right-of-way. Ordor said: "They don't want to get into an accident with you."

A view from the side of the Ferrari Portofino.
The Ferrari is easier to drive than most people believe.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I panicked when I sat behind the steering wheel because I didn't know what to do to start the car, or how to set up the height of the steering wheel or my seat.

Steering wheel of the Ferrari Portofino, which features a number of controls.
Steering wheel of the Ferrari Portofino, which features a number of controls.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

But after a few seconds, I took a breath and realised it wasn't too complicated.

The steering wheel seen from the side.
Controls are all over the steering wheel and in between the front seats.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

I can definitely attest that a Ferrari is a good way to show off.

Ikenna Ordor is driving the Ferrari Portofino.
The company's CEO Ikenna Ordor is in the driver seat.Starr Luxury Cars

Overall, driving the Ferrari made me feel like a celebrity, especially with people taking pictures as I drove by. I could get used to it.

Front view of the Ferrari.
The car was parked in front of Kai's restaurant, in Mayfair, London.Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories