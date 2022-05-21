I drove a Ferrari that costs $1,500 a day to rent from a luxury car service. I felt like a celebrity.
I panicked at first when I saw all the different controls on the steering wheel.
But driving it made me feel like a celebrity — especially when people started taking pictures.
I drove a Ferrari Portofino in London, UK, from a luxury rental service.
Starr Luxury Cars, a company that wants to operate as an Airbnb-type service for luxury electric cars, was established in 2016 by Ikennor Ordor.
Among the brands available are Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes, Tesla, and Range Rover.
Ordor said he wants to create a personal, easy experience for customers that allows them took book a car in nine clicks.
The coupé cabriolet I drove is a "Portofino" model. It was released in 2017, replacing the Ferrari California.
This Ferrari has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
Its hard-top roof can be opened and closed in 14 seconds.
It costs $1,500 a day to rent for a minimum of two days or $1,100 a day for a minimum of four days.
The Ferrari can seat four people. I was surprised to find plenty of legroom in the front.
I noticed that other drivers tended to give me right-of-way. Ordor said: "They don't want to get into an accident with you."
I panicked when I sat behind the steering wheel because I didn't know what to do to start the car, or how to set up the height of the steering wheel or my seat.
But after a few seconds, I took a breath and realised it wasn't too complicated.
I can definitely attest that a Ferrari is a good way to show off.
Overall, driving the Ferrari made me feel like a celebrity, especially with people taking pictures as I drove by. I could get used to it.
