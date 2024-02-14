Drowning reported at home in New Smyrna Beach

A person reportedly drowned at a home in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

New Smyrna Beach police and fire department personnel were called to a drowning at the home in the 800 block of East 21st Avenue at 10:21 a.m., dispatchers said.

First responders communicating with dispatchers declared the person dead at 10:42 a.m.

New Smyrna Beach police Deputy Chief Christopher Kirk confirmed officers are conducting a death investigation at the address but he did not immediately have details regarding the incident.

