Drowning reported at Prairion Recreation Area Saturday

Special to The News-Star

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported drowning Saturday in the Ouachita River at Prairion Recreation Area.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. Saturday deputies and agents of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began a search for the victim. Police said the victim has not been located, and deputies and LDWF are continuing their search.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of Monday morning.

