Drowning in trash: Google opens applications for circular-economy accelerator

Harri Weber
·2 min read

Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google's latest to help environmentally focused startups grow, while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process.

In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift in how humanity makes and uses stuff. Instead of primarily harvesting raw materials to produce goods that wind up incinerated, or in oceans or landfills, the circular economy offers an alternative where stuff is deliberately reused, repaired and recycled over and over again. On the whole, this is not how the world works, but the concept has gained ground among experts, as well as some corporations and lawmakers, in response to humanity's runaway waste and climate crises.

"Every year, humanity consumes far more than what the planet can naturally replenish," wrote Google circular economy lead Mike Werner on the company's blog. "We need to rebuild our relationship with physical resources and how we make, process, use, and recycle them," he added, citing fashion and food among the industries that applicants might focus on.

Applications for the accelerator opened today, October 3, and will close on November 14, ahead of a February 2023 start. The 10-week program targets startups and non-profit groups in the Asia-Pacific region and North America, offering mentorship and technical support "through a mix of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions," per Google.

As with other "Google for Startups"-branded accelerators — such as its Climate program from earlier this year — the search and advertising giant isn't taking equity nor is it offering capital through the program.

Google has announced so many sustainability and climate-focused efforts to date that it's difficult to keep tabs on them all, yet the nearly $1.3 trillion company has also been called out for its banking practices, which indirectly finance fossil fuel development. The problems don't end there: Google data centers gulp down water to stay cool, raising concerns in communities where water is scarce. Google is also a major player in the smartphone industry, which has an alarming track record of its own, regarding both the environment and its treatment of workers.

Amazon throws more weight behind e-fuels to see if they stick

Live Nation bets millions on high-tech reusable cups to combat plastic waste

Recommended Stories

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • Bessemer backs SaaS platform that automates billing workflows

    Zenskar, a startup that is aiming to help SaaS companies automate their billing workflows, has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round. Headquartered in New York and Bengaluru, Zenskar is building a platform for SaaS companies to generate bills for their complex pricing plans — whether they are based on usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid or ramp deals. Apurv Bansal, co-founder of Zenskar, said in an interview that 10 to 15% of SaaS companies today have moved toward a consumption-based pricing model on customers' demand because of macro tailwinds such as product-led growth, automation and AI.

  • Activision Blizzard illegally withheld raises from unionizing workers, labor board finds

    Gaming giant Activision Blizzard unlawfully retaliated against workers at Raven Software who formed a union, the National Labor Relations Board found. The quality assurance (QA) department at subsidiary Raven Software, who mostly work on "Call of Duty," announced that they would form a union in January. Activision Blizzard sought to block the union, reasoning that the union only comprises the 28-employee QA department, while as a whole, Raven Software has around 230 employees.

  • Elon Musk steps in it -- "F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you"

    Elon Musk today waded into the Ukraine-Russia war with a peace plan that was . It may have been a tactic to distract industry watchers from Tesla's third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia's claims to the Crimean peninsula -- which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 -- and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO.

  • Upper Arlington expects to hit goal of 700 curbside food waste participants by end of year

    Upper Arlington officials recently gave an update of the pilot program launched in April that provides curbside pickup of food waste.

  • Scrub Hub: How can teenagers help protect the environment?

    For this Scrub Hub we spoke with academics, young advocates and NGOs to find some of the ways Hoosier high schoolers can help protect the environment.

  • Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day

    No business or contractor waste accepted.