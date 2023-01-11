Drowning victim, "Jane Doe," identified 25 years later as Chicago woman

Jan. 11—MANISTEE — Twenty-five years after a woman's body washed up on the Lake Michigan shore, detectives have confirmed her identity as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker of Chicago.

On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police troopers at the Manistee Post responded to a call that a woman's naked body had been found along the shoreline in the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County.

All they had from the body to help make an identification was one earring, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll.

MSP sent out numerous broadcast messages to neighboring states via the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN), but never received any credible leads.

An autopsy at the time indicated that the woman had died due to asphyxia from drowning. Her death was declared an accident. They called her "Jane Doe," as detectives and troopers kept seeking information in their effort to identify her.

Then, three years ago, in September. 2020, state police detectives from the Cadillac Post and the MSP Missing Persons Coordination Unit re-examined the case and exhumed the body for advanced DNA testing.

Her bone samples were sent to Astrea Forensics under the DNA Doe Project for Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG), Carroll said.

Almost one year after the case was formally reopened, in July 2021, detectives received a possible familial match.

Carroll said the DNA Doe Project uses Investigative Genetic Genealogy to connect samples to potential family members. In this case, the results linked "Jane" to the Thyng family in Acton, Maine.

With some help from the York County Sheriff's Office in Maine, DNA samples from a potential brother were obtained. At this same time, detectives said they learned that she might have a daughter living in Chicago, Ill., and decided to obtain DNA from her as well.

As part of this large-scale investigation, the DNA Doe Project also located articles from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from 1997 that detailed the unidentified woman's contacts prior to her disappearance.

Since it had been so long, her bone samples were not suitable for traditional DNA testing, Carroll said. So, they shipped what they had to Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City for identification through advanced Next Generation Sequencing.

This step is what ultimately led detectives to Ricker's identity last month.

According to Carroll, Ricker was last seen alive at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 1997, by officers from the St. Francis Police Department in Wisconsin. She had been sitting on a Lake Michigan beach park bench. The officers reported that they briefly spoke with her.

She told them that she was from Chicago and, according to police reports, was "enjoying the lakefront and the sun."

Ricker had not been reported missing at that time, Carroll said, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

The next day, on Oct. 3, an abandoned car was found near that same park, according to MSP detectives. When officers ran the plates, it came back to a "missing/endangered person" entered by the Chicago Police Department.

It was Ricker's car.

She was 26 and living in Chicago at the time of her disappearance.

"Although DNA testing wasn't possible when Dorothy Ricker died, investigators are grateful that it brings her family some resolution today," Carroll said.

Funding for this investigation was provided by the MSP Seventh District and the MSP Intelligence Operations Division.