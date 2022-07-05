Drownings at FGCU lake Monday become a death investigation; two children under 10 involved

A drowning at Lake Como off the FGCU campus involving two children under the age of 10 is now a death investigation being conducted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A drowning at Lake Como off the FGCU campus involving two children under the age of 10 is now a death investigation being conducted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"We are aware of an incident involving two children at Lake Como in the area behind the boardwalk and student housing of the FGCU campus," an FGCU official said, adding jurisdiction for the incident was with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's Office deputies responded Monday afternoon to the large lake on the north edge of FGCU in reference to two subjects struggling in the water.

Two injured: Two children in critical condition after reported drowning at FGCU's Lakefront Beach

The Sheriff's Office said it is believed that no crime was committed. Information as to the condition of the two children was not available Tuesday morning.

Kayaker drowns: Kayaker drowns in Estero River; FWC urges '360-degree awareness' while boating

Body recovered: Indiana man, 24, falls from paddle vessel on Caloosahatchee River, body later recovered

A report from the San Carlos Fire District said that at 2:48 p.m. Monday the department dispatched units to a drowning at the FGCU Lakefront Beach on Lake Como at 12151 FGCU Parkway East.

The San Carlos report said two victims were treated, a female and male younger than 10. The victims were taken to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Lee County EMS, Iona McGregor Fire Department Dive Team, and the FGCU Police Department assisted.

The FGCU Lakefront Beach is on campus in the North Lake Village and offers sailing, water sports and equipment rental, free to FGCU students.

The site is promoted in campus literature "how many boast a lakefront beach on campus where you can kick back in a lounge chair or launch a standup paddleboard?"

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Two children involved in drowning at FGCU lake; conditions unknown